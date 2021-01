BRIEF-Astrazeneca's U.S. Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine Has Completed Enrollment

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC'S U.S. TRIAL OF CORONAVIRUS VACCINE HAS COMPLETED ENROLLMENT: PRESENTATION SLIDES AT U.S. CDC'S ACIP MEETING

* ASTRAZENECA'S U.S. TRIAL OF COVID-19 VACCINE ENROLLED 32,459 PARTICIPANTS, OUT OF WHICH 26,327 RECEIVED SECOND DOSE BY JAN 21: PRESENTATION SLIDES * ASTRAZENECA'S U.S. TRIAL OF COVID-19 VACCINE ENROLLED 11.2% HISPANIC/LATIN PARTICIPANTS, 9.8% BLACK OR AFRICAN AMERICAN, 5.3% ASIAN, 1.8% AMERICAN INDIAN Further company coverage:

