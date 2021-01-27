Left Menu

SBI Card MD and CEO Tewari resigns; appointed as SBI MD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:17 IST
SBI Card MD and CEO Tewari resigns; appointed as SBI MD

SBI Card on Wednesday said its Managing Director and CEO Ashwini Kumar Tewari has resigned pursuant to his appointment as MD of State Bank of India.

''We wish to inform that Ashwini Kumar Tewari, Managing Director & CEO (nominated by State Bank of India) of the company has tendered his resignation from directorship of the company with effect from the close of business hours of January 27, 2020,'' SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

The resignation is owing to his appointment as managing director of State Bank of India (SBI), it said.

''He will also cease to be the MD&CEO of the company from the said date,'' said the pure-play card company promoted by the country's largest lender SBI.

Further, pursuant to norms to prohibit insider trading and consequent to Tewari's resignation, the company's trading window for dealing in securities will remain closed from the close of business hours on Wednesday and will end 48 hours after the conclusion of the board meeting in which the said vacancy will be filled and consequent disclosure will be made to the stock exchanges.

Tewari took over as SBI Card managing director and chief executive officer on August 1, 2020.

Prior to taking charge at SBI Card, since April 2017, Tewari held the position of country head of US operations at SBI, based in New York. He also served as vice chairman of the SBI (California) board of directors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Portugal to suspend flights to and from Brazil until Feb 14

Portugal will suspend all flights to and from Brazil from Jan. 29 until Feb. 14, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday, citing a worsening COVID-19 pandemic globally and in Portugal, as well as new variants of the virus detected elsewhere...

World paying price for governments' failure to address inequality: Oxfam

There has been the greatest-ever rise in inequality during the COVID-19 pandemic and the world is paying the price for the failure of governments to address this issue, rights group Oxfam Internationals Executive Director Gabriela Bucher sa...

Italy reports 467 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 15,204 new cases

Italy reported 467 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, down from 541 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 15,204 from 10,593. Some 293,770 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the ...

Two-day assembly session begins in Bengal, TMC to table resolution opposing fram laws

The two-day special Assemblyassembly session in Bengal began here with obituary referencesmade during the first half of Wednesday.Members of the ruling TMC, the opposition Left frontand the Congress attended the session, as Speaker BimanBan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021