Left Menu

China stocks end week lower on liquidity worries, but post monthly gain

** "The market had seen robust gains in the past months, leading to concerns over lofty valuations for some outperforming sectors like new energy and liquor makers," said Fu Yanping, an analyst with China Galaxy Securities. ** Though Fu said investors this year could turn their eyes to cyclical firms with low valuations and solid fundamentals, citing solid economic recovery and Beijing's pledge to maintain policy support for its economy.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:05 IST
China stocks end week lower on liquidity worries, but post monthly gain
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China stocks recorded a weekly loss of more than 3% on Friday, as worries over tight liquidity conditions dented sentiment, although they posted monthly gains on increasing hopes of an economic recovery. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.5% lower at 5,351.96, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.6% to 3,483.07.

** For the week, CSI300 dropped 3.9%, while SSEC declined 3.4%. ** But, for January, the CSI300 was up 2.7%, while SSEC eked out 0.3%, as more investors poured money into the country's mutual funds that invest in equities.

** Lingering concerns over tight liquidity rattled investors when the market hovered near multi-year highs, while bubble worries have prodded some investors to seek bargains in Hong Kong. ** With market rates already buoyed by China's solid economic recovery, an unexpected tightening of onshore liquidity conditions has pushed them even higher and strengthened speculation that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) may be tightening policy.

** The PBOC dismissed as "completely untrue" rumours that it had raised the interest rate on its standing loan facility (SLF). ** "The market had seen robust gains in the past months, leading to concerns over lofty valuations for some outperforming sectors like new energy and liquor makers," said Fu Yanping, an analyst with China Galaxy Securities.

** Though Fu said investors this year could turn their eyes to cyclical firms with low valuations and solid fundamentals, citing solid economic recovery and Beijing's pledge to maintain policy support for its economy. ** Latest data showed profits at China's industrial firms grew for the eighth straight month in December.

** The Asian country is the only major economy in the world to avoid a contraction in 2020, with gross domestic product up 2.3% for the full year, while many countries remain crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Persistent Systems Q3 net jumps 37 pc on higher revenue

Mid-tier information technology company Persistent Systems has reported a 37.5 per cent jump in its December quarter net profit to Rs 120.9 crore on revenue growth from new deals.The Pune-headquartered company had posted a net profit of Rs ...

Tanzania's president expresses doubts about COVID vaccines

Tanzanias president on Wednesday openly expressed doubt about COVID-19 vaccines and accused people who were vaccinated outside the East African nation of bringing new infections into the country.If the white man was able to come up with vac...

Biden and Xi may meet at Singapore's 'Davos' summit in May - WEF President

United States President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping may meet at the World Economic Forums summit in Singapore in May, the organisations president said on Friday.The summit has been moved from its usual home in the Swiss alpine ...

CSS Corp Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award

Recognized by Business Intelligence Group for its indigenous intelligent automation platform, ContelliBengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021