Tata Boeing Aerospace to make 737 Vertical Fin Structures at Hyderabad facility

Boeing on Friday announced the addition of a new production line at its joint venture, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) in Hyderabad, to manufacture complex vertical fin structures for 737-family of airplanes.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 13:52 IST
Boeing (Photo Credit: Boeing India Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Boeing on Friday announced the addition of a new production line at its joint venture, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) in Hyderabad, to manufacture complex vertical fin structures for 737-family of airplanes. "Spread over 14,000 square meters, the state-of-the-art facility has been producing aero-structures for Boeing's AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures, and vertical spar boxes for customers worldwide," Boeing said a statement.

"Boeing today announced addition of a new production line at its joint venture, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) in Hyderabad, Telangana, to manufacture complex vertical fin structures for 737-family of airplanes," the statement said. KT Rama Rao, Telangana Municipal Administration and Industries Minister said, "This is a noteworthy step in the growth of India's aerospace and defence manufacturing."

"Telangana is an established hotbed for India's defence and aerospace industry supported by a robust ecosystem, including a large pool of skilled and industry-ready work-force. I congratulate Boeing and Tata for this milestone," he added. Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India said that the latest development is an example of Boeing's commitment towards co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence in India.

"Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited is an example of Boeing's commitment towards co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence in India, for the world, and a reflection of the country's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative," said Gupte. "Skilled talent, robust infrastructure, ease of doing business, and a highly responsive government administration make Telangana an ideal destination," he added. (ANI)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

