Left Menu

Nabard disburses Rs 16,500 crore under RIDF in first 10 months of FY21

Chintala noted that the increased allocations to both the funds will help push rural infrastructure projects across states. He said the Union Budget has accelerated sustainable agriculture sector growth by pegging an agriculture credit target of Rs 16.5 lakh crore. The recapitalization of Rs 2,000 crore to Nabard and that of Rs 1,200 crore to regional rural banks will help achieve the target of agriculture credit, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 15:53 IST
Nabard disburses Rs 16,500 crore under RIDF in first 10 months of FY21

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) on Saturday said it has sanctioned Rs 30,200 crore and disbursed Rs 16,500 crore for various rural infrastructure projects across the country under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) in the first 10 months of the current financial year. The RIDF, which was set up in 1995, is a dedicated fund to create social assets in rural India.

''In FY21, the sanctions to the RIDF stood at Rs 30,200 crore as against the corpus of Rs 30,000 crore. The disbursement for the current financial year as of January 31, 2021, stands at Rs 16,500 crore,'' Nabard chairman G R Chintala said in a statement. Since the inception of the fund, Nabard has disbursed Rs 3.11 lakh crore for different rural infrastructure projects, it said.

Chintala said this fund has constituted around 10 percent of gross capital formation in rural areas. Over the years, the RIDF has become a dependable source of funding for states and union territories for building, strengthening rural infrastructure in critical areas like agriculture and irrigation, rural connectivity, and the social sector, including drinking water, primary health, and education. It could be noted that in the Union Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to enhance the allocation to the RIDF to Rs 40,000 crore from Rs 30,000 crore. She also increased the corpus of the Micro Irrigation Fund by Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore. Chintala noted that the increased allocations to both the funds will help push rural infrastructure projects across states.

He said the Union Budget has accelerated the sustainable agriculture sector's growth by pegging an agriculture credit target of Rs 16.5 lakh crore.

The recapitalization of Rs 2,000 crore to Nabard and that of Rs 1,200 crore to regional rural banks will help achieve the target of agriculture credit, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Farmers stage 'rasta roko' in Karad; 40 detained

A rasta roko was staged in Karadcity in Satara district of Maharashtra on Saturday as part ofthe chakka jam protest called by farmer bodies agitating atborders of New Delhi against the three new farm laws.At least 40 protesters, including s...

Reduce school fees to help lockdown-hit parents: Maha BJP MLA

A Mumbai BJP MLA on Saturday demanded that school fees be slashed by 50 percent as parents of several students had lost their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak and resultant lockdown.Atul Bhatkhalkar, MLA from Kandivali East in the metro...

Cold conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, according to the Meteorological Department here.Adampur in Punjab recorded its minimum at 4 degrees Celsius, according to an official of the MeT Department here.Among othe...

MP:Four women studnets get 5-year jail in ragging suicide case

Probably in a first such verdictin Madhya Pradesh, a court in Bhopal has handed five-yearimprisonment to four women students of a private pharmacycollege for abetting suicide of another student in a 2013ragging case.In his order on Friday, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021