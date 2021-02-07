Left Menu

Greece extends restrictions on international flights to Feb. 22

On Friday, Greece tightened lockdown restrictions in parts of the country, including Athens, to halt the spread of COVID-19, after a surge in infections in recent days. Under the new curbs, which went into effect on Saturday and will last until at least Feb 15, authorities brought forward by three hours a night-time weekend curfew in areas with most infections.

Greece said on Sunday it was extending restrictions on domestic and international flights until Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 respectively to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Under the restrictions passengers flying to Greece must receive a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test 72 hours prior to their arrival and undergo random testing for the coronavirus. All foreign travellers are quarantined for seven days.

Travellers from Britain will continue to be required to take a rapid test upon their arrival, while flights from Turkey remain suspended, the civil aviation authority said. Most flights from non-EU countries are banned, with the exception of 10 countries including the UK.

On domestic flights, only essential travel is permitted. On Friday, Greece tightened lockdown restrictions in parts of the country, including Athens, to halt the spread of COVID-19, after a surge in infections in recent days.

Under the new curbs, which went into effect on Saturday and will last until at least Feb 15, authorities brought forward by three hours a night-time weekend curfew in areas with most infections. It will start at 6:00 pm instead of 9:00 p.m. during weekends. The country has confirmed 163,213 infections since it detected its first case a year ago and 5,951 related deaths.

