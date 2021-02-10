Left Menu

Indonesia crash investigator says autothrottle problems on Sriwijaya Air plane

"We don't know if it's broken or not, but it's an anomaly because the left moved far back, the right did not as though it was stuck."

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:21 IST
Indonesia crash investigator says autothrottle problems on Sriwijaya Air plane
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The flight data recorder from the Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed last month killing 62 people showed problems with the autothrottle system that controls engine power automatically, Indonesia's air accident investigator said on Wednesday. When the plane reached 8,150 feet (2,484 m) after take-off, the left throttle lever moved back while the right lever stayed in its original position, National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) investigator Nurcayho Utomo said.

The plane eventually rolled and then entered a dive into the Java Sea, he said. "What we know is the left autothrottle moved backward," Utomo told reporters. "We don't know if it's broken or not, but it's an anomaly because the left moved far back, the right did not as though it was stuck."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Republic Day violence: Dead farmer’s kin move HC for court monitored SIT probe

The family of a 25-year-old man, who died after his tractor overturned at Central Delhis ITO during the protesting farmers tractor parade on the Republic Day, moved the Delhi Court on Wednesday seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the i...

Petrol, diesel prices at fresh highs as rates up for 2nd straight day

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday scaled new highs in the country as rates were hiked for the second day in a row.Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-ow...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day three

Highlights of day three of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. All matches are second round. Times local GMT 11 1926 SWIATEK WINS IN STRAIGHT SETSFrench Open champion and 15th seed Iga Swiatek defeated I...

Japan will begin giving COVID vaccine next week

Japan will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine next week, with medical experts at the pandemics frontlines the first recipients.We will make every effort to prepare for everything, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a meeting of rul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021