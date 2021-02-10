Left Menu

Google Cloud finds Verloop.io’s conversational AI provides end-to-end robotic customer support in 92% of cases

Google Cloud results Verloop.io provides 247, fully automated online customer support for 15,000 companies globally. Support brands with 10 languages such English, Hindi, Arabic, Bahasa, Konkani, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hinglish, etc., with multiple dialects AI chatbot developed on Google Cloud. Enables instant delivery of AI model updates to client platforms with Cloud SQL and Cloud CDN Guarantees seamless global customer support with sub-millisecond latency INDIA, 10, February 2021, Verloop.io, the worlds leading customer support automation platform, has been a pioneer in automating customer support with its deep and insightful machine learning patterns formed across languages and dialects since 2015.

PTI | India | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 15:14 IST
Google Cloud finds Verloop.io’s conversational AI provides end-to-end robotic customer support in 92% of cases

Google Cloud results • Verloop.io provides 24/7, fully automated online customer support for 15,000 companies globally.

• Support brands with 10+ languages such English, Hindi, Arabic, Bahasa, Konkani, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hinglish, etc., with multiple dialects AI chatbot developed on Google Cloud.

Enables instant delivery of AI model updates to client platforms with Cloud SQL and Cloud CDN• Guarantees seamless global customer support with sub-millisecond latency INDIA, 10, February 2021, Verloop.io, the world's leading customer support automation platform, has been a pioneer in automating customer support with its deep and insightful machine learning patterns formed across languages and dialects since 2015. This startup, which now supports over 15,000 companies in over ten languages such as English, Hindi, Arabic, Konkani, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hinglish, and more, has developed its product on Google Cloud. In a detailed case study on Google Cloud, Gaurav Singh, the CEO & Founder of Verloop.io, elucidates how the platform helped them concentrate on core resources allowing time and mind space for achievable innovations. ''Google Kubernetes Engine, Google AI, and data storage tools give us the scaling power, low-latency, and creative freedom to turn our vision into reality,'' said Gaurav Singh. Verloop.io's chatbot devised a solution specific to a few key industries in a one-size-fits-all world: e-commerce, banking, real estate, and a deep insight into the end-to-end journey of these sectors. The advanced chatbot can now provide end-to-end robotic support in 92% of cases without human intervention. The Google case study finds Verloop.io also depends on Cloud Logging and Cloud Monitoring to offer 24/7 customer support even while running major system upgrades and unexpected demand spikes. The startup once saw peak loads of six to ten times its usual load over two quarters, but Google Cloud had seamlessly accommodated the excess traffic, without the team having to worry about it. Added to that, being a part of the cloud infrastructure helps Verloop.io's engineers solve problems as they happen. ''An integrated logging, monitoring, and alerting system allow our engineers to trade issues across the microservice landscape and identify and resolve problems quickly,'' said Singh. Verloop.io innovated an Oracle-like chatbot that can speak multiple languages; it uses various Google technologies and its natural language processing stack (NLP), including TensorFlow. ''More than 80% of our natural language queries are answered using transformer-based models, a key contribution from Google Research,'' said Singh.

The full article on the Google Cloud case study is available here: https://cloud.google.com/customers/verloop-io About Verloop.io:Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform that enables businesses to deliver delightful support experiences to their customers across channels. Verloop.io helps brands securely, effortlessly, and accurately scale up their customer support and is used by over 5,000 brands globally, including Decathlon, Cleartrip, Dar Al Arkan, Fetchr, Livpure, Adani Capital, DSP Mutual Fund, Rentomojo, Scripbox, and many more. For more information, visit Verloop.io or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter. About Google Cloud:Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan officials: Kabul bombs kill police chief, bodyguard

A chain of bomb explosions targeting Kabul police on Wednesday killed a district police chief and his bodyguard, and also wounded five people, officials said.No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blasts, which were all caused by...

South Africa says most J&J doses could come from local firm Aspen

South Africas health minister said on Wednesday that most of the Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine supply for South Africa and the rest of Africa could come from local pharmaceutical company Aspen.Minister Zweli Mkhize added at a virtual br...

Uttarakhand floods: Kin of missing protest at Rishiganga power oject site

The families of workers missing from the Rishiganga hydel project site created a ruckus here on Wednesday accusing the authorities of not carrying out the rescue operations properly after the sudden flood in the Alaknanda river system wreak...

Europol: 10 held for alleged $100m cryptocurrency theft from celebs, others

Europol, the European police agency, said on Wednesday it had assisted in the arrest of 10 hackers suspected of stealing 100 million in cryptocurrency in as SIM-swapping attack that allowed suspects to gain access to their victims phones.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021