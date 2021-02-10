Google Cloud finds Verloop.io’s conversational AI provides end-to-end robotic customer support in 92% of cases

Google Cloud results • Verloop.io provides 24/7, fully automated online customer support for 15,000 companies globally.

• Support brands with 10+ languages such English, Hindi, Arabic, Bahasa, Konkani, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hinglish, etc., with multiple dialects AI chatbot developed on Google Cloud.

• Enables instant delivery of AI model updates to client platforms with Cloud SQL and Cloud CDN• Guarantees seamless global customer support with sub-millisecond latency INDIA, 10, February 2021, Verloop.io, the world's leading customer support automation platform, has been a pioneer in automating customer support with its deep and insightful machine learning patterns formed across languages and dialects since 2015. This startup, which now supports over 15,000 companies in over ten languages such as English, Hindi, Arabic, Konkani, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hinglish, and more, has developed its product on Google Cloud. In a detailed case study on Google Cloud, Gaurav Singh, the CEO & Founder of Verloop.io, elucidates how the platform helped them concentrate on core resources allowing time and mind space for achievable innovations. ''Google Kubernetes Engine, Google AI, and data storage tools give us the scaling power, low-latency, and creative freedom to turn our vision into reality,'' said Gaurav Singh. Verloop.io's chatbot devised a solution specific to a few key industries in a one-size-fits-all world: e-commerce, banking, real estate, and a deep insight into the end-to-end journey of these sectors. The advanced chatbot can now provide end-to-end robotic support in 92% of cases without human intervention. The Google case study finds Verloop.io also depends on Cloud Logging and Cloud Monitoring to offer 24/7 customer support even while running major system upgrades and unexpected demand spikes. The startup once saw peak loads of six to ten times its usual load over two quarters, but Google Cloud had seamlessly accommodated the excess traffic, without the team having to worry about it. Added to that, being a part of the cloud infrastructure helps Verloop.io's engineers solve problems as they happen. ''An integrated logging, monitoring, and alerting system allow our engineers to trade issues across the microservice landscape and identify and resolve problems quickly,'' said Singh. Verloop.io innovated an Oracle-like chatbot that can speak multiple languages; it uses various Google technologies and its natural language processing stack (NLP), including TensorFlow. ''More than 80% of our natural language queries are answered using transformer-based models, a key contribution from Google Research,'' said Singh.

The full article on the Google Cloud case study is available here: https://cloud.google.com/customers/verloop-io About Verloop.io:Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform that enables businesses to deliver delightful support experiences to their customers across channels. Verloop.io helps brands securely, effortlessly, and accurately scale up their customer support and is used by over 5,000 brands globally, including Decathlon, Cleartrip, Dar Al Arkan, Fetchr, Livpure, Adani Capital, DSP Mutual Fund, Rentomojo, Scripbox, and many more. For more information, visit Verloop.io or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter. About Google Cloud:Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

