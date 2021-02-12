Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Norway cancels Kvitfjell World Cup races due to pandemic

Men's Alpine skiing World Cup races scheduled for Kvitfjell, Norway, next month have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said on Thursday. "The Norwegian Ski Association will be unable to host any further competitions through the end of current World Cup season due to the stricter travel and event-related restrictions," FIS said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 02:04 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 02:04 IST
Alpine skiing-Norway cancels Kvitfjell World Cup races due to pandemic

Men's Alpine skiing World Cup races scheduled for Kvitfjell, Norway, next month have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said on Thursday. The March 12-14 cross-country World Cup finals and Nordic Combined World Cup event in Oslo were also cancelled.

FIS said any replacement venues and dates would be announced when confirmed. "The Norwegian Ski Association will be unable to host any further competitions through the end of current World Cup season due to the stricter travel and event-related restrictions," FIS said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

Oil giant Shell accelerates 2050 carbon reduction targets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BBC World News barred from airing in China

British television channel BBC World News was barred on Friday from airing in China, a week after Britains media regulator revoked Chinese state televisions licence to broadcast in the United Kingdom.Chinas National Radio and Television Adm...

Disney posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue

Walt Disney Co reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as its fast-growing streaming business helped offset some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its theme park and movie studio businesses.Shares of t...

Disney posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue

Walt Disney Co reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as its fast-growing streaming business helped offset some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its theme park and movie studio businesses.Overall rev...

Health News Roundup: Africa not 'walking away' from AstraZeneca vaccine; Brazil reports 54,742 new coronavirus cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Recently vaccinated people need not quarantine post COVID-19 exposure CDCPeople who have received the full course of COVID-19 vaccines can skip the standard 14-day quarantine after exposu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021