Left Menu

Norway's economy weakest in 75 years in 2020, but Q4 shines

the biggest annual decline measured for the mainland economy since estimations began in 1970, and it is probably the greatest economic downturn since World War Two," SSB economist Paal Sletten said of the full-year number. European Union outsider Norway fared comparatively better than the eurozone, where GDP declined by an estimated 6.8% in 2020 according to preliminary Eurostat data released last week.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 12-02-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:51 IST
Norway's economy weakest in 75 years in 2020, but Q4 shines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Norwegian mainland economy contracted by 2.5% last year in what was probably the weakest development since 1945, Statistics Norway (SSB) said on Friday, although the decline was far less severe than in most other European nations. Norway's fourth-quarter mainland GDP, a measure which excludes oil and gas production, expanded by 1.9% from the preceding three months, SSB said, outpacing a forecast of 1.2% growth in a Reuters poll of 13 economists.

The government in March closed many public and private institutions in an effort to halt the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by a gradual lifting, although local lockdowns are still applied and the border remains closed to most travellers. "This is ... the biggest annual decline measured for the mainland economy since estimations began in 1970, and it is probably the greatest economic downturn since World War Two," SSB economist Paal Sletten said of the full-year number.

European Union outsider Norway fared comparatively better than the eurozone, where GDP declined by an estimated 6.8% in 2020 according to preliminary Eurostat data released last week. The crown currency strengthened slightly against the euro to trade at 10.2981 at 0755 GMT from 10.3043 just ahead of the 0700 GMT release.

The nation of 5.4 million people had recorded 65,547 COVID-19 cases and 592 deaths so far in the pandemic, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said on Thursday, making it one of Europe's least affected countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Modi govt removed ills from MNREGA, effectively utilised funds allocated: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Modi govt removed ills from MNREGA, effectively utilised funds allocated FM Nirmala Sitharaman....

Ceiling prices of heparin injection allowed upward revision till March 2021: Gowda

The ceiling prices of heparin injection have been allowed upward revision till March 31, 2021 in public interest, to ensure continuous availability of the essential drug for the management of COVID-19, Parliament was informed on Friday.Hepa...

A ride for humanity by Kiran Chukkapalli

Hyderabad Telangana India, February 12 ANIBusinessWire India Every year, thousands of people from South Asian countries are forced to flee their homes because of persecution and conflict and enter India in search of a safe life. When victim...

Demand to allow wide-bodied aircraft at Kozhikode airport

A demand to allow wide-bodied aircraft at Kozhikode airport in Kerala, after speedy completion of an enquiry into last years Air India Express crash, was made in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.Raising the issue through a zero hour mention, M V S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021