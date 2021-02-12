Left Menu

Tata Motors appoints Marc Llistosella as CEO, MD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:13 IST
Tata Motors appoints Marc Llistosella as CEO, MD
Representative image

Tata Motors on Friday said it has appointed Marc Llistosella as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

He is the former President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia.

Llistosella, whose appointment will be with effect from July 1, 2021, will succeed Guenter Butschek, who has expressed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

''I am delighted to welcome Marc to Tata Motors. Marc is an experienced automotive business leader with deep knowledge and expertise in commercial vehicles over his illustrious career and has extensive operational experience in India,'' Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

Marc will bring this experience to take the Tata Motors' Indian business to even greater heights, he added.

Commenting on his appointment Llistosella said, ''Having been bonded to India for so many years, a new exciting chapter is now opened. We would jointly awaken the potential of Tata Motors''.

The auto major said Butschek had informed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons.

He, on the request of Tata Motors board, has accepted to continue as CEO and MD till June 30, 2021, the auto major said.

''I would like to thank Guenter for leading Tata Motors successfully over the last five years,'' Chandrasekaran noted.

Tata Motors had roped in Butschek, former Airbus Chief Operating Officer as its Managing Director and chief executive of local operations, in 2016, filling up the positions left vacant after the death of Karl Slym in January 2014.

Since then he has been on a mission to turn around the domestic business of the homegrown auto major which was bleeding.

In 2016-17, Tata Motors' standalone gross revenues were at Rs 49,100 crore, up 3.6 per cent from the previous fiscal, but the loss after tax, on a standalone basis, was Rs 2,480 crore compared to Rs 62 crore.

In 2017, Tata Motors announced its turnaround plan for its domestic business with a special focus on the ailing commercial vehicles business. It shifted focus to 'Turnaround' from its earlier strategy of 'Transformation'. Subsequently, in 2017-18, the company was able to improve its sales significantly.

In its Turnaround 2.0, Tata Motors had focussed on the passenger vehicles business. At present, the company is in the process to hive off the unit into a separate entity and seek a strategic long term partner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt releases interim lists of reserved posts in various rural civic bodies

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday issued interim reservation lists for the posts of various functionaries of the states three-tier panchayat bodies, inviting objections to them by March 8.The interim reservation lists for various panch...

Greece extends lockdown to more regions to contain COVID-19 pandemic

Greece on Friday extended the full lockdown imposed on metropolitan Athens earlier this week to more regions of the country in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections, the deputy civil protection minister said. Effective on Satur...

Business briefs 3

FingerprintJS Inc on Friday said it has raised USD 8 million about Rs 58 crore in funding led by Nexus Venture Partners.The series-A round also saw participation from Uncorrelated Ventures, Hack VC, ERAs Remarkable Ventures fund and promine...

Yemen's Houthis say they hit Saudi Abha Airport, King Khalid air base with drones

Yemen Houthis military spokesman said in a tweet on Friday that the Houthis air force had hit Saudi Arabias Abha International Airport and King Khalid Air Base with drones.Saudi Arabia has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis as part of a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021