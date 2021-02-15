Left Menu

Mining stocks power gains in Europe on recovery optimism

European shares scaled one-year highs on Monday and mining stocks tracked a jump in copper prices as bets of more U.S. stimulus fuelled optimism around a faster global economic recovery this year. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6%, with Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Anglo American bolstering the index.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:51 IST
Mining stocks power gains in Europe on recovery optimism

European shares scaled one-year highs on Monday and mining stocks tracked a jump in copper prices as bets of more U.S. stimulus fuelled optimism around a faster global economic recovery this year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6%, with Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Anglo American bolstering the index. Banks and energy stocks were also among the biggest gainers. Most European bourses were higher by 0813 GMT, while Asian shares hit record highs earlier in the day.

Trading volumes are expected to remain thin on Monday with markets in China, Hong Kong and the United States shut for local holidays. In company news, Bollore SA surged 14.1% to the top of the STOXX 600 as Vivendi said it planned to distribute 60% of Universal Music's capital to investors and aimed to list its most-prized asset by the end of the year.

The plan represents part of a process launched by Vivendi's top shareholder, French billionaire Vincent Bollore, to cash in on the music industry's revival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre announces changes in mapping policy, PM Modi says reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities

The Ministry of Science and Technology on Monday announced the sweeping changes to the countrys mapping policy, specifically for Indian companies, to enable them to create substantial advances in mapping and ultimately empowering small busi...

India vs England: Scoreboard at tea on Day 3

Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the second Test between India and England here on Monday.India 1st innings 329 England 1st Innings 134 India 2nd Innings Rohit Sharma st Foakes b Leach 26 Shubman Gill lbw b Leach 14 Cheteshwar Pujara r...

Nexzu Mobility launches electric ‘supercycle’ Rompus + priced at Rs 31,983

EV maker Nexzu Mobility on Monday expanded its product portfolio with the launch of an electric bicycle, that also works as an electric scooter, Rompus priced at Rs 31,983 including all basic accessories. Running on a powerful 36V, 250 Wat...

Health benefits of organic baby food

Are you shopping for organic baby food but have no idea about the health benefits By the end of this article, youll learn the top reasons why organic food could be healthier so you can make an informed choice when buying. There are a lot of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021