Travel Retailing Platform, Mystifly Partners With Profit.co To Drive Business Growth

Global leader in airline retailing, Mystifly has partnered with OKR software platform, Profit.co to increase workplace productivity and accelerate business growth. OKR(Objectives and Key Results) software helps organizations drive individual and team focus, productivity and performance. Integration of Profit.co's OKR services will enable Mystifly to boost employee efficiency by bringing transparency, leverage better communication and maintaining a proper workflow across different teams.

Profit.co's OKR software has been deployed across Mystifly's departments including client account management, supply management, product, technology, finance and human resources. The software is currently being used by over 50 functional and departmental heads in leadership positions.

"If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that organisations need to be more agile than ever. This epidemic has brought out the biggest weakness of a company, which is to effectively manage remote work. Implementation of OKR software has helped us transition and learn how to become productive while working remotely. We are glad to partner with Profit.co and implement their OKR software for performance management and seamless business execution. Their user friendly and intuitive software has allowed us to successfully evaluate work goals, track progress and prioritize tasks in an efficient and transparent manner.", said Mr. Pawan Kesarwani, CFO, Mystifly. One of the biggest problems we identified recently was a lack of communication between teams. OKRs have helped us tackle this by enhancing team engagement. Regular check-ins and weekly leadership calls have enabled all the teams and departments to engage in open discussions and identify and mitigate any bottlenecks before they escalate. It has helped us to align teams towards common objectives and drive effective team work. " he added. "We're happy to partner with Mystify and assist them towards achieving their company goals and drive meaningful business performance. We had a seamless integration while setting up our framework for Mystifly and we are confident that our platform will help them drive continuous data-driven business & employee improvement,"said Mr Senthil Rajagopalan, President, Profit.co. About Profit.co Founded in 2018, Profit.co, HQ in Fremont, CA, USA, is an all-including enterprise OKR platform, integrated with Task Management, performance management, and employee management. It allows users to align vertically with their management or horizontally across departments. About MystiflyMystifly is a market leader in Digital Travel Retailing, envisioned to bring a positive difference in the experience of the travelers and how air travel is sold. Mystifly offers NDC-aligned tech stacks for businesses of every size—from start-ups to established companies that wish to start or expand their air business globally. Mystifly's B2B-SaaS marketplace simplifies the airfare shopping by unifying airline distribution, fulfilment and payments on a single platform which allows search, ticket, ancillary sales and post-ticketing services for over 700 airlines including 180 LCCs. Mystifly's secured Multi-currency B2B payment and settlement platform helps in negating the payment inefficiencies with the real-time direct settlement between agencies and the airline partners in their respective currencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)