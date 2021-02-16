BRIEF-Thousands Of UK Amazon Workers Given False COVID-19 Test Results - The Guardian

... ...
English health authorities will identify more people vulnerable to becoming seriously ill or dying of COVID-19 by combining risks factors including age, underlying clinical condition, ethnicity, body mass index and local levels of deprivati...
Mexico will this week raise concerns at the United Nations Security Council about unequal access to COVID-19 vaccines globally, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.Ebrard said the government would set out concerns of Mexico and ...
MicroStrategy Inc said on Tuesday it would raise 600 million through a sale of convertible notes and use the proceeds to buy bitcoins, adding to the U.S. companys steadily growing investment in the cryptocurrency.Shares of MicroStrategy, th...
The Congress government in theunion territory lost its majority with another ruling partylegislator resigning on Tuesday, reducing the numbers of theparty-led alliance to 14 in the assembly with an effectivestrength of 28.Seizing on the opp...