Left Menu

RailTel IPO subscribed 2.64 times on first day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:31 IST
RailTel IPO subscribed 2.64 times on first day

The initial public offer of telecom infrastructure provider RailTel Corporation of India was subscribed 2.64 times on the first day of subscription on Tuesday.

The Rs 819.24-crore offer received bids for 16,13,74,220 shares as against 6,11,95,923 shares on offer, as per an update on the NSE.

The category meant for non-institutional investors was subscribed 75 per cent and those for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 4.99 times.

The public issue is of 8,71,53,369 equity shares and the price range is Rs 93-94 per share.

The company has raised Rs 244 crore from 14 anchor investors. It included participation from UK-based Aurigin Capital via its Aurigin Master Fund and Utilico Emerging Markets Trust, Reliance Capital-managed Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub-Trust, Singapore-based Integrated Core Strategies Asia and Goldman Sachs India.

Domestic investors like HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Tata MF, Edelweiss AIF also participated in the anchor investment round.

The offer is being managed by ICICI Securities Ltd, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd, and SBI Capital Markets Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China working to 'erode' Utsuls religious identity

With the new restrictions imposed on the Utsuls residing in the Chinese city of Sanya, it is clear that Beijing is working to erode the religious identity of even its smallest Muslim minorities. According to The New York Times NYT, the Utsu...

BJP to retain power in Assam: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government is poised to return to power in Assam for the second term.Addressing a press conference at the newly-opened state election office here, Singh said for t...

DDA's housing scheme deadline: Over 31K applications received till late evening

Over 31,000 applications for the new housing scheme of the DDA, were received by the urban body till late evening on Tuesday, which is the last date to apply for it, according to officials.The scheme was launched on January 2 with 1,354 fla...

Odisha relaxes land holding limit for industry

The Odisha government hasrelaxed the land ceiling limit, allowing companies to purchase100 acres of private land in urban areas for setting upindustries.According to the notification issued by the Revenueand Disaster Management RDM Departme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021