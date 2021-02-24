Left Menu

Tata Consumer Products hit 52-week high value on inclusion in Nifty50 from Mar 31

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 11:23 IST
Shares of Tata Consumer Products on Wednesday surged over 4 per cent to hit 52-week high values on exchanges after National Stock Exchange (NSE) said it will be included in Nifty 50 from March 31.

On BSE, the stock was trading 4.09 per cent higher at Rs 652.85, its 52-week high value.

Similarly on NSE, the scrip was trading at its 52-week high value of Rs 654, rising 4.22 per cent.

As per a release, the bourse on Tuesday said there will be replacements in 36 indices, including Nifty 50, from March 31.

In Nifty 50, Tata Consumer Products will replace GAIL from March 31.

The exchange's Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) decided to make replacements in the indices as part of its periodic review.

