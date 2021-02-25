L&T Technology Services selected by Airbus for Skywise Partner Programme

Left Menu

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said on Thursday it has been selected by Airbus to provide technology and digital engineering solutions for its Skywise platform.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:29 IST
The platform is accelerating digital transformation of aviation sector. Image Credit: ANI

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said on Thursday it has been selected by Airbus to provide technology and digital engineering solutions for its Skywise platform. With more than 130 airlines around the world already connected to Skywise, the platform is playing an important part in enabling and accelerating digital transformation of the aviation sector as a whole.

LTTS will support airlines in development of complex workflows, creation of new interfaces between their existing information systems and Skywise besides providing assistance in their digital transformation. "We are delighted to be selected as a partner for Airbus Skywise programme, a true reflection of our long-standing partnership with an important market leader like Airbus and our deep understanding of Airbus' product development and customer needs," said Abhishek Sinha, LTTS Chief Operating Officer and member of the board.

LTTS' customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 53 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom and hi-tech, and the process industries. It has over 15,900 employees spread across 17 global design centres, 28 global sales offices and 52 innovation labs. (ANI)

