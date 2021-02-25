Decision on UK Vauxhall car plant's future due

Workers at the Vauxhall car plant in north-western England are set to discover if it has a future on Thursday as its owners weigh up Brexit and electrification in a major investment decision. Parent company PSA said in 2019 it wanted to keep open the site, which employs 1,000 people, by making the new Opel/Vauxhall Astra vehicle there, but that would depend on the outcome of Britain's departure from the European Union.

Since then, London and Brussels agreed a tariff-free deal dependent on local content levels, PSA merged with Fiat Chrysler to form Stellantis and a UK plan to end the sale of new combustion-engine-only cars has been brought forward. In January, the firm's boss Carlos Tavares signaled the 2030 ban decision effectively stopped future investment in conventional vehicles in Britain and that the automaker was weighing whether to build electric cars. A statement will be issued later on Thursday, a Vauxhall spokesman said. "With so many jobs at stake let's hope enough can be done to get the right decision," local lawmaker Justin Madders wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)