Sonalika surpasses 1 lakh cumulative domestic tractor sales and crosses highest ever sales in just 11 months

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Keeping pace with its trend of registering robust performance month after month throughout in FY'21, Sonalika Tractors has created a new record of excellence by clocking its highest ever cumulative domestic sales of 1,06,432 tractors in just 11 months, registering growth of 35.5 percent as compared to same period last year. With this, Sonalika has achieved a significant landmark of the fastest ever 1 lakh domestic tractor sales by any tractor brand in the Indian market since its inception.

India's fastest growing tractor manufacturer and No.1 tractor exports brand in the country, Sonalika has overall sold 11,821 tractors in Feb'21 as compared to 9,650 tractor sales same period last year. Sharing his thoughts on achieving an extraordinary feat, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, "I feel overwhelmed in sharing that we have crossed our highest ever cumulative domestic sales of 1,06,432 tractors in just 11 months (April'20-Feb'21), registering growth of 35.5 percent as compared to same period last year.

Advertisement

Notably, it is also the fastest ever 1 lakh domestic tractor sales by any tractor brand in the Indian market since its inception and clearly reflects on the growing trust of farmers in Sonalika. The sublime performance that Sonalika has posted month after month throughout in FY'21 is an outcome of our strategic decision to periodically launch customised tractors that are equipped with advanced yet affordable technologies."

He added, "The Indian farmers are eager to adopt smart farming techniques while addressing their varied Agri requirements and increase productivity significantly. The domestic market is fast graduating towards higher HP tractors and while we fully understand dynamic market requirements, we will continue with our trend to introduce revolutionary tractors in India that will speed up farm mechanisation growth in the country." Having a formidable presence in over 130 countries across the world, Sonalika already has an access to trailblazing technologies that exist in the advanced markets and remains committed to introduce them in the Indian market in an affordable way.

Sonalika's R&D team has been working relentlessly to develop state-of-the-art tractors and implements that capitalise on farmer's feedback and are customised as per their respective crops and geographies. While focussing on building a state specific strategy, Sonalika is fully geared up at its World's no.1 vertically integrated tractor manufacturing plant to introduce revolutionary products going forward in year 2021.

Its innovative products will be customised to exponentially increase farmer's income level and further propel the company towards its vision of 'Leading Agri Evolution' across the globe. Sonalika is fully committed to increase farm mechanisation at a rapid clip and bring farm prosperity in an affordable way. Sonalika's heavy duty product portfolio in 20-120 HP range is being rolled out from its Hoshiarpur facility, which is powered by robotics and automation to manufacture high quality products.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)