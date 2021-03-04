HDFC Bank releases #Parivartan Impact Report for Karnataka

HDFC Bank on Thursday released '#ParivartanImpact Report'for Karnataka, showcasing the initiatives undertaken by it as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility in the state.

#Parivartan, the umbrella brand for all social responsibility initiatives undertaken by the bank,has transformed the lives of more than 6.01 million individuals in Karnataka, it said in a statement.

It was released by Madhusudan Hegde, Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank, here.

As part of#Parivartan, a thorough assessment of the village is carried out to understand its developmental needs, the statement said.

''To address these needs in a sustainable and effective manner, the Bank creates long-term solutions in partnership with an NGO and the local community including small farmers, youth, landless labourers, children, and women'', it was stated.

