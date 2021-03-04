Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:23 IST
HDFC Bank releases #Parivartan Impact Report for Karnataka

HDFC Bank on Thursday released '#ParivartanImpact Report'for Karnataka, showcasing the initiatives undertaken by it as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility in the state.

#Parivartan, the umbrella brand for all social responsibility initiatives undertaken by the bank,has transformed the lives of more than 6.01 million individuals in Karnataka, it said in a statement.

It was released by Madhusudan Hegde, Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank, here.

As part of#Parivartan, a thorough assessment of the village is carried out to understand its developmental needs, the statement said.

''To address these needs in a sustainable and effective manner, the Bank creates long-term solutions in partnership with an NGO and the local community including small farmers, youth, landless labourers, children, and women'', it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

