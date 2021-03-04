Left Menu

Fidelity offers 5-day of family care leave

After giving men equal days of paternity leaves as maternity leaves, as part of its global policy, international asset management company Fidelity International has announced a family care leave policy for India under which it offers at least five paid leaves per year to look after family members in need of care.Fidelity employs 2,900 here on its rolls and all of them will benefit from the family care leave policy, the company that globally manages assets of over USD 706 billion, said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:40 IST
Fidelity offers 5-day of family care leave

After giving men equal days of paternity leaves as maternity leaves, as part of its global policy, international asset management company Fidelity International has announced a 'family care leave' policy for India under which it offers at least five paid leaves per year to look after family members in need of care.

Fidelity employs 2,900 here on its rolls and all of them will benefit from the 'family care leave policy, the company that globally manages assets of over USD 706 billion, said. All employees within the organisation across the world will have access to at least five paid leaves per calendar year to look after family members in need of care, the company said. The new policy is the latest benefit being offered to support Fidelity's employees to balance their work and family responsibilities and policy is effective from this month, it said.

The policy allows its staff to take time off for a variety of reasons including caring for the elderly parents, looking after a sick or disabled family member or to manage unexpected events such as even nursery closures. The policy is part of its policy of being a family-friendly company and comes eight months after it offered up to 26 weeks of paternity leaves as maternity leaves.

The family care leave policy is based on multiple pulse surveys conducted over the past several months among the employees, which found that many of them needed support to balance their work and family care responsibilities, Upasna Nischal, HR head at Fidelity International India said.

Fidelity International offers investment solutions & services and retirement expertise to over 2.5 million customers in over 25 countries managing USD706.3 billion in total assets. Its clients range from central banks, sovereign wealth funds, large corporates, financial institutions, insurers, wealth managers and to private individuals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria records six new cases of British coronavirus variant

Algeria has reported six new cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in Britain, bringing the total number to eight, government research centre Pasteur Institute said on Thursday.Four of the new cases were in contact with the two ...

Spain bans Madrid Women's Day marches, limits Easter travel

The Spanish government on Thursday banned marches to celebrate International Womens Day on March 8 in Madrid and proposed travel restrictions to prevent the Easter holidays sparking a resurgence of COVID-19 infections. Last years marches, w...

UPDATE 4-Swedish police still seek motive for knife attack

Swedish police were still in the dark on Thursday over the motive for a knife attack in the southern town of Vetlanda which left seven people wounded and forced police to shoot a suspect. A lone attacker went on a 15-minute rampage in the t...

Motor racing-Pandemic prevents Haas firing up new F1 car until Bahrain test

Haas will have to wait until Formula One starts pre-season testing on March 12 to fire up their new car for the first time due to COVID-19 restrictions, team boss Guenther Steiner said on Thursday. The U.S.owned-team have their European bas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021