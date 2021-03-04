Fidelity offers 5-day of family care leave

After giving men equal days of paternity leaves as maternity leaves, as part of its global policy, international asset management company Fidelity International has announced a 'family care leave' policy for India under which it offers at least five paid leaves per year to look after family members in need of care.

Fidelity employs 2,900 here on its rolls and all of them will benefit from the 'family care leave policy, the company that globally manages assets of over USD 706 billion, said. All employees within the organisation across the world will have access to at least five paid leaves per calendar year to look after family members in need of care, the company said. The new policy is the latest benefit being offered to support Fidelity's employees to balance their work and family responsibilities and policy is effective from this month, it said.

The policy allows its staff to take time off for a variety of reasons including caring for the elderly parents, looking after a sick or disabled family member or to manage unexpected events such as even nursery closures. The policy is part of its policy of being a family-friendly company and comes eight months after it offered up to 26 weeks of paternity leaves as maternity leaves.

The family care leave policy is based on multiple pulse surveys conducted over the past several months among the employees, which found that many of them needed support to balance their work and family care responsibilities, Upasna Nischal, HR head at Fidelity International India said.

Fidelity International offers investment solutions & services and retirement expertise to over 2.5 million customers in over 25 countries managing USD706.3 billion in total assets. Its clients range from central banks, sovereign wealth funds, large corporates, financial institutions, insurers, wealth managers and to private individuals.

