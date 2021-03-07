Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 mln vaccine doses
Moderna Inc said on Saturday it has agreed to supply the Philippines government 13 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, with deliveries set to begin in mid-2021. The company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals prior to the distribution, it said in a press release. Moderna said it expected to reach a separate deal with the Philippines government and private sector to supply an additional 7 million doses.
Moderna said it expected to reach a separate deal with the Philippines government and private sector to supply an additional 7 million doses. In January, the Philippines' Food and Drug Administration approved the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE for emergency use.
