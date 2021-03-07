Left Menu

TN makes e-pass mandatory for international, domestic travellers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-03-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 22:59 IST
TN makes e-pass mandatory for international, domestic travellers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu has made it mandatory for overseas and domestic passengers, except those from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring Puducherry union territory to have an e-pass to be allowed entry into the state.

The move comes in the wake of a spurt in coronavirus cases in states like Maharashtra and Kerala, even as Tamil Nadu has been witnessing an increase in the number of new infections over the past few days.

A Government Order to this effect was issued recently by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Travellers visiting the state after generating an e-pass allow the government to trace them or their contacts if they had tested Covid-19 positive during their stay in Tamil Nadu.

According to the G.O dated March 4, an auto e-pass is mandatory for all international and domestic passengers from other states and union territories.

However, those from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry were exempted.

Last year, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government had allowed only those with an e-pass to take up inter-district and inter-state travel, though the norms were relaxed later.

State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan recently expressed concern over laxity in wearing of masks among people and the trend of formation of COVID-19 clusters after people attended weddings or funerals.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu continued to witness an upward trend in its daily tally with 567 new cases being reported, pushing the gross to 8.55 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

Reuters Health News Summary

Nordic skiing-Iversen takes 50km gold for Norway after Klaebo disqualified

Chile donates 40,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine to Ecuador and Paraguay

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French billionaire politician Olivier Dassault killed in helicopter crash

Conservative billionaire politician Olivier Dassault was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter.Dassault, 69, was the eldest son of French billionaire industrialist Serge Dassault, whose gro...

FEATURE-Mexican camp that was symbol of migrant misery empties out under Biden

A sprawling camp in the Mexican city of Matamoros, within sight of the Texan border, has since 2019 been one of the most powerful reminders of the human toll of former President Donald Trumps efforts to keep migrants out of the United State...

Meghan and Harry to lift lid on royal split in Oprah interview

A highly anticipated Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan airs on U.S. television later on Sunday, amid what one royal watcher called a toxic atmosphere between the couple and the British monarchy.Not since the late...

German lawmaker from Merkel's conservatives resigns over face mask scandal

A German lawmaker from chancellor Angela Merkels party said on Sunday he would resign to avert further damage for receiving payments for brokering procurement deals of facemasks for local authorities.Nikolas Loebel, a member of Merkels cons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021