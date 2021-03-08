Left Menu

Women Beat Market, Get Wealthier: A first-of-its-kind insight into how Indian women are investing

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2021, one of India's favourite investment app, ETMONEY has unveiled an investment report based on financial insights collated from its female user-base.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:09 IST
Women Beat Market, Gets Wealthier - A Trend Spotting by ETMONEY. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): On the occasion of International Women's Day 2021, one of India's favourite investment app, ETMONEY has unveiled an investment report based on financial insights collated from its female user-base. The report aims to debunk myths about the financial behaviour of women, and gain a deeper understanding of the underlying factors that have paved the way for the success of women investors in India.

The report reveals that in each of the past 4 years, women investors on ETMONEY have earned around 10 per cent more returns every year as compared to their male counterparts, with their investments offering the best returns in 2020, the year that challenged every investor. This difference in the average annual returns earned by men and women is reflective of two key traits - women investors turning savvier in finance and honing healthier financial habits.

Women investors have also mastered the art of maximizing tax savings - with an average of around 15 per cent of their portfolio in ELSS funds, as compared to only 12 per cent of men. This has helped women combine tax-savings with wealth creation. Additionally, women investors on ETMONEY also have a near-perfect asset-allocation ratio as per their age. They have demonstrated an extraordinary understanding of market movements, upping their investments during market corrections. Besides women demonstrating the hallmarks of being more sound investors as compared to men, they also have their eyes set on their investment goals as they are more regular with their SIP instalments as compared to men.

With 4X growth in the amount invested using the platform over the past 4 years, and more women across all age groups and geographies joining in, women are gaining confidence in their ability to invest. This is clear from the rising trend of women from tier II and tier III cities taking to investing, changing the conventional dynamics. "The role of women in India has undergone a sea change compared to yesteryears, challenging archaic notions of their impact on society at large. Today's crop of modern women is standing tall and playing an active role in IT, Business, Finance, Law, Politics and other major fields. Given our rapidly changing world, financial equality and independence are imperative, and more so for the ones who aspire to build wealth, chase their dreams and live life on their own terms. This realisation is becoming increasingly pervasive as more women in India are becoming cognizant of the importance of investing. At ETMONEY, our primary objective with the investment report is to challenge the myth that women are not as savvy as men in terms of investing, or that they have a risk-averse 'savings' vs an 'investment' mindset. We are grateful to be a part of the financial journey of these women, and urge everyone to take charge of their finances and their lives." said Mukesh P Kalra, Founder & CEO of ETMONEY.

