Left Menu

Greece delivers food to cattle ship at sea for months

The vessel is expected to sail for Spain once the food transfer is completed in the late evening, an agriculture ministry official told Reuters. Spain's government could not confirm it was expecting the return of the Elbeik, which left the Spanish port of Tarragona in December carrying nearly 1,800 cattle for sale in Turkey.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:31 IST
Greece delivers food to cattle ship at sea for months

Greece will deliver 50 tons of animal feed to the Togo-flagged ElBeik, which has been stuck at sea for nearly three months in the Mediterranean carrying hundreds of cattle rejected by their buyers amid fears of disease, government sources said on Tuesday. The vessel is expected to sail for Spain once the food transfer is completed in the late evening, an agriculture ministry official told Reuters.

Spain's government could not confirm it was expecting the return of the Elbeik, which left the Spanish port of Tarragona in December carrying nearly 1,800 cattle for sale in Turkey. Turkish authorities rejected the animals and another shipment of 800 Spanish cattle aboard the Lebanon-flagged Karim Allah over concerns they had bovine bluetongue virus, turning the vessels into international pariahs. Since then various countries have refused them entry even to replenish animal feed.

A Greek shipping ministry official told Reuters the Elbeik was not allowed to dock at any Greek port but it had received fuel off the island of Crete in recent days. The vessel is currently moored off the port of Kalamata, in the southern Peloponnese peninsula, where authorities are expected to deliver food for its crew and the cattle in the coming hours.

"We are in the process of transferring the supplies for the animals and for human consumption, for the crew, to the vessel. The operation is still in progress," a regional official said. After the Karim Allah returned to Spain on Feb. 25 a team of government veterinarians deemed the animals unfit for transport and ordered them to be slaughtered. But the vets' report did not say if the cattle tested positive for bluetongue, which causes lameness and haemorrhaging among cattle but does not affect humans.

The Spanish government said in February that all the animals on both ships left Spain with the necessary medical certificates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Keen to avoid repeat of Jharkhand debacle, BJP goes for axing Rawat

The BJPs decision to remove Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat marks a break from its norm of ignoring any call from state satraps against its choice of chief ministers and is driven by the realisation that his continuation ma...

Al-Badre chief killed in ongoing encounter in J-K's Sopore: Kashmir IGP

Chief of terrorist outfit Al-Badre Ganie Khwaja was killed in an ongoing encounter in Sopore of Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district on Tuesday, said Kashmir Inspector-General of Police IGP Vijay Kumar. Sopore police killed Al-Badre Chief ...

Farm laws: BJP-JJP accuses Oppn of misleading farmers, Cong says govt insensitive

The treasury and opposition benches sparred over the Centres new farm laws in the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday with the ruling BJP-JJP coalition accusing their rivals of misleading farmers and Congress MLAs describing the government as insen...

6,000 compliance norms identified at state, central level: DPIIT Secy

As many as 6,000 compliance norms have been identified so far at state and central level and the work is going on to reduce these barriers to further promote ease of doing business for the industry, a top government official said on Tuesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021