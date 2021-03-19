EI Group to start first physical trade show at Pragati Maidan post lockdown

Left Menu

Trade show firm Exhibitions India Group will resume the first set of physical industry events at Pragati Maidan from March 24, a top official of the company said on Friday. Regarding international participation, we are definitely very impacted because nobody is being able to travel right now, she said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:19 IST
Trade show firm Exhibitions India Group will resume the first set of physical industry events at Pragati Maidan from March 24, a top official of the company said on Friday. The exhibitions -- the 28th edition of Convergence India and sixth Smart Cities India 2021 Expo -- will be held with a limited number of people in a hall, Exhibitions India Group (EIG) Managing Director Chandrika Behl told PTI. ''We have been able to go ahead with the show only because of support and response from our partners and exhibitors. It's definitely a smaller show than previous years but at the same time both the shows are merging. ''We are excited that we are finally back to the Pragati Maidan and see people face to face and in person,'' Behl said. She added that there will be contact-less registration at the show, temperature scanning, sanitisation and sensors installed to ensure safety. Due to the pandemic there is impact on foreign participation in these events. However, some of the international companies which have offices in India will participate ''We are still at around 500 exhibitors, so it's a strong show. Regarding international participation, we are definitely very impacted because nobody is being able to travel right now,'' she said. The organiser will stop entry into the exhibition hall if the number of people exceeds 3,400. Behl said entry and exit of visitors will be recorded on sensors and entry will stop once the sensor shows that optimum limit of the hall has been achieved.

