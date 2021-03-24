IBM establishes IT Service Management system for Lotte Hotels & Resorts

IBM has successfully established an IT Service Management (ITSM) system for Korea's leading hotel chain - Lotte Hotels & Resorts, helping the latter improve user convenience and management efficiency to efficiently operate the IT services of all chain hotels around the world.

With IBM's support, Lotte Hotels & Resorts, which operates a total of 32 hotels (20 domestic, 12 overseas) in various cities including Seoul, Jeju, New York, Moscow, and Hanoi, has established standardized IT service processes and systems for global chain hotels and is providng more stable IT services to enhance customer and employee satisfaction.

Advertisement

Utilizing its industry expertise and know-how, IBM's Global Technology Services unit analyzed the status of Lotte Hotels & Resorts' IT services and established standardized IT service policies and processes for each of the 140 service requirements it identified. IBM successfully completed all stages of ITSM consulting, including system building, testing, and employee training, by utilizing the Agile Method.

With this deployment, employees of Lotte Hotels & Resorts can easily request appropriate IT services via web or mobile when IT-related problems occur such as check-in or card key issuance failures or when IT devices are needed. On the other hand, IT managers can better manage tasks and can also check the status of IT devices and assets such as PC, servers, and Kiosks scattered in each hotel chain, and manage them more transparently.

"IBM has accumulated industry-specific experience and know-how through the long history of the IT outsourcing service business of leading domestic and foreign companies. IBM will help more Korean companies innovate their IT service management systems and further lay the foundation for digital innovation," said Jungwook Jang, General Manager, Global Technology Service, IBM Korea.