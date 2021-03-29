Left Menu

Ever Given to be inspected for seaworthiness after refloat- Evergreen

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 29-03-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 19:37 IST
Ever Given to be inspected for seaworthiness after refloat- Evergreen

Evergreen Line said on Monday that the Ever Given container ship would be inspected for seaworthiness after being dislodged from a southern section of the Suez Canal where it had been blocking traffic for nearly a week.

Taiwan listed Evergreen, which is leasing the ship, said decisions regarding the vessel's cargo would be made after the inspection and that it would coordinate with the ship's owner after investigation reports were completed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Severe heatwave in Delhi, highest temperature in March since 1945, says IMD

The national capital reeled under a severe heatwave on the day of Holi as the maximum temperature shot up to 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in 76 years, the India Meteorological Department said.The Safdarjung Obser...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to slip as bank stocks fall on hedge fund default concerns

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open for Wall Street on Monday after a surge in the previous session, as global banks said they faced potential losses from a hedge funds default on margin calls.Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of...

Republican announces run for Murkowski's Alaska Senate seat

An early Republican candidate announced plans Monday to seek the Alaska U.S. Senate seat that has been held since 2002 by Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski.Kelly Tshibaka, who has led the sprawling Alaska Department of Administration since ear...

Norway urges its citizens to leave Myanmar amid violence

Norways foreign ministry on Monday urged all Norwegian citizens to leave Myanmar because of an increase in violence following the militarys crackdown on people protesting against the Feb. 1 coup.Hundreds of civilians have been killed in cla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021