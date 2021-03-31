Left Menu

Indian technology services could touch $300-350bn in revenues by 2025: Nasscom

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:10 IST
Indian technology services could touch $300-350bn in revenues by 2025: Nasscom

India's technology services industry's growth can accelerate by 2-4 per cent over the next five years, reaching USD 300-350 billion in annual revenues on the back of a cloud, artificial intelligence AI, cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies, a report by Nasscom said on Wednesday.

The report - whose research and analysis was conducted by McKinsey & Company Knowledge Partners - noted that technology-driven companies are leading the path to a faster recovery globally.

With the consumers' ever-evolving needs, enterprises are keeping up with continuous innovation, leading to a shifting global marketplace and 10 per cent annual growth in the IT services sector, generating high returns for shareholders and investors in the last decade, it added.

Being valued at roughly USD 1 trillion, the technology services sector is now among the most significant contributors to economic growth worldwide, especially in India — the industry now produces about 27 per cent of the nation's exports and provides livelihoods to about 4.4 million people.

''...India's technology services industry could accelerate growth by 2-4 per cent over the next five years, reaching USD 300-350 billion in annual revenues if it can win in the cloud, AI, cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies. This will require closer collaboration among stakeholders across the private sector, academia, and the government,'' it said.

Fueling over 50 digital initiatives across sectors like banking and finance, healthcare, governance, etc, the technology services industry continues to be a prime driver of India's digital dream with a contribution of 8 per cent to the overall economy, the report said.

''The Indian Technology services sector can utilise the potential of deep technologies like cloud, AI, ML, IoT, etc, through effective transformational practices, thereby contributing to the overall economy in the coming decade. The government needs to encourage and support digital literacy and skilling to ensure its talent, energy, imagination, knowledge, and unmatched commitment unites to address the customers' surging needs,'' Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said.

As the competition intensifies, scale and specialisation will be critical to succeed in the next decade of technology services, the report said.

Providers will need to refresh their service lines and offerings and stay relevant to cater to these more digitally adept enterprises, who expect higher-quality services and have very different buying behaviour, it added.

Talent will also be a key differentiator, and the war for acquiring and retaining the next-gen talent will aggravate in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deliveroo dives 30% as London debut of the decade turns sour

Shares in Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30 in their trading debut on Wednesday, slicing more than 2 billion pounds off the companys valuation in a blow to Britains ambitions to attract fast-growing tech companies to the London market. The...

No Aadhaar data given to Pondi BJP: UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India UIDAI informed the Madras High Court on Wednesday that no Aadhaar data, more particularly the cell phone numbers of voters in Puducherry, has been furnished to the BJP for campaigning for the Apr...

Odisha: Man drowns, boy goes missing while bathing in Brahmani river

A 19-year-old man drowned while a boy went missing while bathing in the Brahmani river in Odishas Kendrapara district on Wednesday, police said.The incident took place near Dhumatasasan bathing ghat in Nikirai police station area when four ...

Mamata calls for a "united and effective" struggle against BJP, says oppn should present a "credible alternative"

As she faces a high-stakes poll battle in West Bengal, TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said the time has come for a united and effective struggle against the BJPs alleged attacks on democracy and the Constitution, and tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021