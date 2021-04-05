Kenya Airways suspends flights to United Kingdom

Kenya Airways will suspend flights to the United Kingdom effective April 9, the airline said in a statement.

The announcement comes days after Britain said it would add Kenya to its travel "red list". Those arriving in the United Kingdom from countries on the list will be denied entry, while returning Britons must submit to 10 days of mandatory quarantine in hotels.

On March 26 the airline, partly owned Air France-KLM, suspended domestic flights to comply with anti-coronavirus lockdown measures announced by the country's President Uhuru Kenyatta.

