Left Menu

Finnvera and EIB sign EUR 650 million loans to support Finnish companies

The Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF) is made up of EUR 25 billion in guarantees by the EU Member States, which are set to trigger additional investments of up to EUR 200 billion for European companies.

EIB | Luxembourg | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:30 IST
Finnvera and EIB sign EUR 650 million loans to support Finnish companies
“The European Guarantee Fund is an opportunity for financial intermediaries and companies in all of Europe”, added EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros. Image Credit: Twitter(@EU_Commission)

Finnvera is joining the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF) programme of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group. On 1 April 2021, Finnvera and the EIB signed an agreement on a guarantee programme that will enable Finnvera to grant a total of EUR 650 million of working capital and investment loans, mainly for the financing needs of large enterprises. This funding will have a 75% EIB guarantee. The guarantee programme will be in force until the end of 2021.

The Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF) is made up of EUR 25 billion in guarantees by the EU Member States, which are set to trigger additional investments of up to EUR 200 billion for European companies. The Fund was established in spring 2020 on the initiative of the EIB Group, which is also responsible for its management. Finnvera's share of the Fund totals EUR 650 million.

"The agreement is excellent news for Finnish companies and especially for employees. By utilizing EU funding, we ensure the adequacy of companies' working capital during the Covid-19 pandemic and the advance of investments after the end of the pandemic. I'm especially happy for the good and long-lasting cooperation between the European Investment Bank Group and Finnvera", says Minister of Economic Affairs of Finland Mika Lintilä.

"The Fund supports companies during the coronavirus pandemic by securing their access to financing. This will give Finnvera better possibilities to fulfil its role as a complementary provider of financing on the financial markets and also enable large enterprises to benefit from the Pan-European Guarantee Fund", says Jussi Haarasilta, Finnvera's Executive Vice President.

The Guarantee Fund is intended for large and medium-sized enterprises which exceed the limits of the EU's SME definition by having a staff headcount of 250 or more, an annual turnover of over EUR 50 million, and a balance sheet total in excess of EUR 43 million.

"The European Guarantee Fund is an opportunity for financial intermediaries and companies in all of Europe", added EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros. "SMEs and larger companies alike have suffered under the economic fallout of the measures aimed at stopping the virus. Although the end of the pandemic is now slowly coming insight, companies will need a lot of financing to get back on the path to sustainable and steady growth. We're glad that we can count on Finnvera to help channel this European financing to the companies that need it."

The loans under the guarantee programme will be provided directly by Finnvera. An individual loan amount may not exceed EUR 100 million, and the credit period is at a maximum of six years. The more detailed terms and conditions of the financing will be agreed upon individually for each project. In principle, the same terms and conditions will apply as to the company's other financing.

The EGF programme will be valid until the end of 2021.

Finnvera reinforces the capacity and competitiveness of Finnish enterprises by offering loans, export credit guarantees and other guarantees and is prepared to secure the availability of lending to viable enterprises in all stages of the exceptional situation caused by the coronavirus crisis. Finnvera will continue the bank financing guarantee programme and also supplement the financial market with its direct loans. We recommend that companies contact their own banks about their financing needs, preferably at the earliest stage possible.

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's hospitals deploy artificial lungs, scramble for staff as COVID-19 hits younger patients

Younger Canadians are bearing the brunt of the nations latest COVID-19 surge, creating growing demand for artificial lungs and a struggle to maintain staffing in critical care units as hospitals make last-ditch efforts to save patients.Trea...

COVID-19 spreading at fast pace, next 4 weeks critical: Centre

An increase in the intensity of the pandemic has led COVID-19 to spread at a faster pace than last year and the next four weeks are very critical, the Centre said on Tuesday as it stressed on peoples participation to control the second wave...

As protests spread over salary hike, Pak's Balochistan cut off from other areas

Pakistans southwestern province of Balochistan has been cut off from other parts of the country due to the ongoing demonstrations by government employees demanding salary hikes. Dawn reported that hundreds of vehicles, including trucks and ...

EU officials tell Turkey human rights are key to better ties

Top European Union officials said they used a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to insist that any moves on the blocs part to enhance EU-Turkey relations would be conditional on Turkey improving its record on human rights ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021