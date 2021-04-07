Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar at 2-week low as U.S. yields slip on reduced Fed tightening bets

"Following the dollar's strong gains last quarter, some investors appeared to have over-allocation in dollar assets and they probably need to sell dollars for rebalancing," said Kazushige Kaida, head of FX Sales at State Street Bank's Tokyo branch. The previous quarter saw the dollar's strongest rally in years on rising expectations that accelerating U.S. economic growth and inflation could force the Fed to abandon its pledge to keep interest rates near zero until 2024.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 10:21 IST
FOREX-Dollar at 2-week low as U.S. yields slip on reduced Fed tightening bets
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar softened to a two-week low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after U.S. bond yields declined as traders rolled back aggressive expectations that the Federal Reserve will tighten its policy earlier than pledged.

The dollar index hit a two-week low of 92.246, slipping further from a five-month high of 93.439 sets on March 31, and last stood at 92.343. "Following the dollar's strong gains last quarter, some investors appeared to have over-allocation in dollar assets and they probably need to sell dollars for rebalancing," said Kazushige Kaida, head of FX Sales at State Street Bank's Tokyo branch.

The previous quarter saw the dollar's strongest rally in years on rising expectations that accelerating U.S. economic growth and inflation could force the Fed to abandon its pledge to keep interest rates near zero until 2024. The dollar index rose 3.6% in the quarter, its biggest quarterly rise in three years. Against the yen, the U.S. currency rose 7.2%, the largest since the last quarter of 2016.

As some bullish bets on the dollar were unwound this week, the euro rallied to a two-week high of $1.18785 and last stood at $1.1867. Similarly, the common currency jumped almost a pence against the British pound overnight to trade at 85.90 pence, its biggest gain since Dec. 10, in a reversal from the pound's steady gains during the last quarter.

The dollar was on the defensive at 109.77 yen, extending its retreat from a one-year high of 110.97 touched a week ago. The dollar is nearing a critical juncture to maintain its long-term uptrend, said Osamu Takashima, chief currency strategist at Citigroup Global Markets Japan, noting a break below a key support level from its 21-day moving average, at 109.40 now, could herald a bearish turn.

Another key technical indicator, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI), is already flashing a warning sign, falling below its previous bottom of 66 to 62, he said. Traders were recalibrating their expectations on the Fed for now after U.S. interest rates futures earlier this week had priced in a 0.25 percentage point rate hike by the end of 2022.

The five-year U.S. Treasury yields dropped sharply to 0.874% after hitting a 14-month high of 0.988% on Monday. Yet many investors think the jury is still out on whether the Fed can stick to its dovish stance.

"Vaccines are now helping to boost U.S. economic activities, while we also have largesse from the government spending and easy money from the central bank... So while the Fed says it is not worried about inflation, markets still are. The risk for interest rates is still on the upside," State Street's Kaida. Elsewhere, the Australian dollar held firm near a two-week high against the dollar at $0.7652 while the British pound slipped to $1.3824 from Tuesday's two-week high of $1.3910.

Bitcoin was flat at $57,872.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

First wildlife census in Delhi's Asola Bhatti Sanctuary in July; leopards focal point: Officials

The Delhi forest department will conduct the first-ever wildlife census in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the national capital this year, and one of its focal points will be leopards, according to officials.The census is scheduled t...

Weaker pound lifts FTSE 100, midcap index hits record high on recovery optimism

Londons FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday as heavyweight commodity stocks gained and a weaker pound lifted exporters, while a surge in shares that stand to benefit from an economic re-opening pushed the domestically focused FTSE 250 index to a ...

Amravati does not need another lockdown: Maha minister to CM

Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur on Wednesday informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that Amravati district does not require another lockdown, as the COVID-19 cases are on the decline in the region.In a statement, Thakur who is the g...

90 Basic Care Ambulances flagged off by Nitin Gadkari

90 Basic Care Ambulances for the States Union Territories of Andaman Nicobar Island, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand were flagged off by Minister for Road T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021