Cyble appoints former General Dynamics Executive James Thornton to expand business in North America

Alpharetta [Georgia], April 8 (ANI/Digpu): Cyble, an AI-powered, Y Combinator-backed, cyber intelligence company that empowers organizations with dark web & cybercrime monitoring and mitigation services, today announced that James Thornton, former Senior VP, Strategic Sales - the U.S. for General Dynamics, will now be joining Cyble as the Regional Director Sales & Customer Success - North America. The news follows Cyble's recent announcement of the USD 4M seed financing led by Blackbird Ventures and Spider Capital, with participation from Xoogler Ventures, Picus Capital, and Cathexis Ventures. James brings a 20+ years history of success in the cybersecurity industry, a customer-centric approach, and a strong focus on delivering differentiated value to clients. He will be responsible for driving growth across the North American market.

"I am excited for James to join the Cyble team. James is a senior and well-respected leader with a passion for helping clients and a talent for building sustainable relationships. His strong cybersecurity knowledge coupled with his proven expertise in growing organizations will be invaluable as he leads Cyble's Go-to-Market (GTM) strategy to expand our reach in North America," says Richard Sands, Cyble's General Manager for the North America region. A seasoned business leader, James has previously spearhead global sales and marketing operations. His competency lies in defining and implementing strategic growth plans to deliver successful business results. James joins Cyble with extensive sales and business development experience at reputed organizations such as Deepfence, Cavirin Systems, General Dynamics, and MTM Technologies among others.

"Cyble's mission of empowering organizations with advanced threat intelligence and fortifying their business against sophisticated cybercrime resonates with me, and I'm very excited to begin my journey with Cyble," added James. "I look forward to bringing the benefits of Cyble's revolutionary threat monitoring to more enterprises in North America." Recently, as part of its strategic hiring, Cyble has also appointed Ruchir Verma, former Regional Manager - Cybersecurity at IBM India as the Regional Sales Director - South India and Srilanka. As Cyble scales new growth trajectories, Ruchir has been appointed to implement and manage sales activities, meet customer requirements, and reach out to customers in South India and Srilanka faster.

Cyble's CEO and founder Beenu Arora said, "James brings an impressive set of capabilities to Cyble's leadership team. His credential as a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) accreditation from (ISC)2 demonstrates a globally recognized level of competence, covering critical topics in security today. North America has been an area of enormous potential for Cyble. We look forward to channel James' sales expertise and customer engagement potential to generate continued growth of the business and sustain the demand for our solutions across the region." This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

