Left Menu

Cyble appoints former General Dynamics Executive James Thornton to expand business in North America

Cyble, an AI-powered, Y Combinator-backed, cyber intelligence company that empowers organizations with dark web & cybercrime monitoring and mitigation services, today announced that James Thornton, former Senior VP, Strategic Sales - the U.S. for General Dynamics, will now be joining Cyble as the Regional Director Sales & Customer Success - North America.

ANI | Alpharetta | Updated: 08-04-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:40 IST
Cyble appoints former General Dynamics Executive James Thornton to expand business in North America
Cyble . Image Credit: ANI

Alpharetta [Georgia], April 8 (ANI/Digpu): Cyble, an AI-powered, Y Combinator-backed, cyber intelligence company that empowers organizations with dark web & cybercrime monitoring and mitigation services, today announced that James Thornton, former Senior VP, Strategic Sales - the U.S. for General Dynamics, will now be joining Cyble as the Regional Director Sales & Customer Success - North America. The news follows Cyble's recent announcement of the USD 4M seed financing led by Blackbird Ventures and Spider Capital, with participation from Xoogler Ventures, Picus Capital, and Cathexis Ventures. James brings a 20+ years history of success in the cybersecurity industry, a customer-centric approach, and a strong focus on delivering differentiated value to clients. He will be responsible for driving growth across the North American market.

"I am excited for James to join the Cyble team. James is a senior and well-respected leader with a passion for helping clients and a talent for building sustainable relationships. His strong cybersecurity knowledge coupled with his proven expertise in growing organizations will be invaluable as he leads Cyble's Go-to-Market (GTM) strategy to expand our reach in North America," says Richard Sands, Cyble's General Manager for the North America region. A seasoned business leader, James has previously spearhead global sales and marketing operations. His competency lies in defining and implementing strategic growth plans to deliver successful business results. James joins Cyble with extensive sales and business development experience at reputed organizations such as Deepfence, Cavirin Systems, General Dynamics, and MTM Technologies among others.

"Cyble's mission of empowering organizations with advanced threat intelligence and fortifying their business against sophisticated cybercrime resonates with me, and I'm very excited to begin my journey with Cyble," added James. "I look forward to bringing the benefits of Cyble's revolutionary threat monitoring to more enterprises in North America." Recently, as part of its strategic hiring, Cyble has also appointed Ruchir Verma, former Regional Manager - Cybersecurity at IBM India as the Regional Sales Director - South India and Srilanka. As Cyble scales new growth trajectories, Ruchir has been appointed to implement and manage sales activities, meet customer requirements, and reach out to customers in South India and Srilanka faster.

Cyble's CEO and founder Beenu Arora said, "James brings an impressive set of capabilities to Cyble's leadership team. His credential as a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) accreditation from (ISC)2 demonstrates a globally recognized level of competence, covering critical topics in security today. North America has been an area of enormous potential for Cyble. We look forward to channel James' sales expertise and customer engagement potential to generate continued growth of the business and sustain the demand for our solutions across the region." This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

PCB Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session on April 10

The 62nd meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Boards PCB Board of Governors BoG will be held online on Saturday afternoon in order to safeguard the health and safety of members as well as the PCB Management due to the rising Covid-19 cases. Some...

Domjur Constituency: Former TMC minister fights for political survival

The message Rajib Banerjee, former Trinamool Congress minister, now with the BJP, wants to sell to the people of Domjur in Howrah district is that he may have changed his team jersey colours, but he remains the same man.Banerjee, who is see...

We don't have anybody with Tierney's qualities in the squad, says Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that Kieran Tierneys injury will force the Gunners to move a lot of pieces in search of cover. The Gunners have confirmed that the defender has suffered knee ligament damage and will be out between four to ...

Japan, UAE to collaborate on hydrogen technology, supply chain

Japan and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday agreed to work together on technology to produce hydrogen and create an international supply chain, Japans industry ministry said. The collaboration, marked by a memorandum of cooperation betwe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021