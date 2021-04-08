Left Menu

Sterling steadies versus dollar, euro after hard profit-taking knock

The pound slumped 0.6% to a one-week low against the dollar and around 1% against the euro on Wednesday as investors took cash off the table after a strong first quarter for the British currency. But by 0847 GMT on Thursday, sterling was flat against the dollar at $1.3725, according to Yahoo!

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 14:39 IST
Sterling steadies versus dollar, euro after hard profit-taking knock
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling on Thursday stabilised against the dollar and euro, staunching some of its losses after a bruising bout of profit-taking a day earlier. The pound slumped 0.6% to a one-week low against the dollar and around 1% against the euro on Wednesday as investors took cash off the table after a strong first quarter for the British currency.

But by 0847 GMT on Thursday, sterling was flat against the dollar at $1.3725, according to Yahoo! Finance, having touched its lowest this month a day earlier. Against the euro, it traded down slightly at 86.42 pence per euro, according to Yahoo! Finance, after its worst day against the single currency in five weeks.

ING analysts wrote that sterling's pullback was "exaggerated," adding that they "remain constructive on the currency", citing Britain's relatively fast coronavirus vaccine programme. Expectations of an economic rebound in Britain, spurred by rapid COVID-19 vaccinations, helped sterling to record its best quarter since 2015 versus the euro.

Diminishing expectations that the Bank of England will push interest rates to negative territory have also helped. Britain has surged ahead of the rest of Europe in the race to inoculate its population, with almost half of its citizens receiving a first dose. But supply issues from its main Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have slowed progress in recent days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Coal India records all-time high capex of Rs 13,115 cr in FY’21

Coal India on Thursday said its capital expenditure capex grew more than two-folds to hit an all-time high of Rs 13,115 crore in the just concluded fiscal.CILs original sanctioned capex budget was Rs 10,000 crore for FY21.Coal India Ltd CIL...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India, South Korea and Thailand faced mounting infections, undermining cautious hopes that Asia might be emerging from the worst of the pandemic as safety worries threatened to delay vaccination drives. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, se...

PCB Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session on April 10

The 62nd meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Boards PCB Board of Governors BoG will be held online on Saturday afternoon in order to safeguard the health and safety of members as well as the PCB Management due to the rising Covid-19 cases. Some...

Domjur Constituency: Former TMC minister fights for political survival

The message Rajib Banerjee, former Trinamool Congress minister, now with the BJP, wants to sell to the people of Domjur in Howrah district is that he may have changed his team jersey colours, but he remains the same man.Banerjee, who is see...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021