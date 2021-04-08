Left Menu

FTSE 100 ends higher as miners track gains in commodity prices

FTSE 100 is set to record its biggest weekly gain since early January and is up 7.5% so far this year on speedy vaccine rollouts, dovish central bank policies and economic optimism. British companies sharply stepped up hiring and offered higher pay to new staff last month as they grew more confident about an economic recovery and prepared for COVID-19 restrictions to ease, a recruiters body said on Thursday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 22:04 IST
FTSE 100 ends higher as miners track gains in commodity prices
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 ended higher on Thursday as heavyweight mining stocks tracked rising metal prices, while the mid-cap index scaled record highs as investors bet on a faster economic recovery. The blue-chip index ended up 0.8%, with Anglo American one of the biggest boosts to the index, gaining 3.2% on plans to spin off its thermal coal assets in South Africa.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index closed 0.4% higher, as faster vaccinations and lower coronavirus cases boosted confidence in a faster economic rebound. The swift rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in England resulted in a steep drop in infection rates in March, a closely watched survey showed.

"The strong performance of the FTSE 250 should be a tailwind for active managers as a whole, as a result of their additional exposure to this area," said Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell. "They (midcaps) are small enough that they still have room to grow, but large enough that they are established businesses with existing customer bases."

Globally, investor sentiment was upbeat after the U.S. Federal Reserve underlined its commitment to keeping policy super loose even during a rapid economic recovery. FTSE 100 is set to record its biggest weekly gain since early January and is up 7.5% so far this year on speedy vaccine rollouts, dovish central bank policies and economic optimism.

British companies sharply stepped up hiring and offered higher pay to new staff last month as they grew more confident about an economic recovery and prepared for COVID-19 restrictions to ease, a recruiters body said on Thursday. Among other stocks, Johnson Matthey gained 1.5% as the company began a strategic review of its health business, while Lookers jumped 14.8% after the auto retailer forecast 2021 underlying profit before tax to be materially ahead of analysts' estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Semiconductor shortage hitting auto output seen resolved in second half 2020- Mexico industry group

The director of Mexico auto industry group AMIA said on Thursday a global lack of semiconductors that is was expected to be resolved in the second half of the year.The chip shortage was the cause of low exports in March, which caused a misa...

Pakistan visit to Kabul called off after explosives' find

A plane carrying Pakistans parliament speaker and a delegation of lawmakers was turned back on Thursday as it was about to land in Kabul after explosives, apparently years old, were found near the airport building, a senior Afghan military ...

Bangladeshi terrorist of Ansarullah Bangla Team jailed for 7 yrs

A special NIA court here on Thursday sentenced a Bangladeshi terrorist of the outlawed Ansarullah Bangla Team to seven years in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in India.Rizual Islam, 25, of Bangladeshs Kh...

Portugal suspends use of AstraZenca jabs for under 60s

Portugal on Thursday temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for those aged under 60 amid concerns over possible links between the shot and very rare cases of blood clots.I want to highlight the goal of the vaccination...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021