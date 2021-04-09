INALSA Robot Vacuum Cleaner launched in India through Flipkart

INALSA is launching its Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India on 10th April 2021 and it will be available through Flipkart. The brand has also bundled several offers and deals for customers who purchase the Robot Vacuum Cleaner. If consumers/buyers are planning to purchase an automatic smart vacuum cleaner to get their home spick and span, now seems like a great time to get one. Here is all one needs to know about the INALSA Robot Vacuum Cleaner.

[INALSA Robot Vacuum Cleaner: Check out all one needs to know about INALSA's latest lifestyle product in India including price, specifications, and offers (Photo: salsa.co.in)] The Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a smart all-in-one cleaning solution for homes. The Robot cleaner features 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping functionalities and 6 cleaning modes. This cleaning Robot is controlled via remote. The Elegant Move technology of this appliance comes with a proximity sensor which enables an effective navigation system. The robotic floor cleaner's anti-shock and anti-fall sensors protect it from any damage due to the appliance's sudden fall and shock. Plus, its Dirt Detect technology provides additional cleaning of the dirt-concentrated areas that this robotic floor cleaner automatically recognizes.

INALSA Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price and Availability The INALSA Robot Vacuum Cleaner will be available for purchase on Flipkart.com at an introductory price of Rs 9,999. The cleaner is also available on No-Cost EMI for a period of 9 months. As part of the launch offer, every customer purchasing the INALSA Robot Vacuum Cleaner will get a discount to purchase another INALSA product.

INALSA's growing presence in India's Vacuum Cleaner space INALSA claims the Robot Cleaner, its latest offering in the vacuum cleaner space, is specially designed for Indian homes. With a vision of providing world-class products and technology to Indian homes, INALSA had also earlier launched other products. These include Hand Blenders, Stand Mixers, Pressure Washers, and more. The new Robot Vacuum Cleaner will help the brand further strengthen its foothold in the segment.

About INALSA Home Appliances INALSA is a subsidiary of Taurus Group, headquartered in Spain, which is one of the most popular brands in Europe with its innovative product range of appliances since 1962. Taurus Group's operational activity is already spread across 100 countries and is managed by a team of 3000 committed, motivated, and dynamic young people coming from diverse backgrounds.

INALSA has been making every effort to offer high-quality products and professional services to its customers. At INALSA, as products comply with stringent GS, CE, RoHS, ISI test standards and are manufactured under ISO quality systems at different production centers, the strict quality testing norms make us accomplish the best in class material and product designs. Quality and innovation have always been the hallmark of INALSA ever since its inception.

INALSA is the pioneer in food processors and launched in India around thirty years ago and still enjoys the leadership position in this category. Currently, its range expanded to over 30 product categories with more than 200 SKUs.

