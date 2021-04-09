British American Tobacco weighs on FTSE 100; PageGroup shines
London's FTSE 100 fell on Friday, dragged lower by heavyweight British American Tobacco and banking stocks, although the blue-chip index was set for its best weekly performance since early-January on optimism about a recovery in the UK economy.Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 12:55 IST
London's FTSE 100 fell on Friday, dragged lower by heavyweight British American Tobacco and banking stocks, although the blue-chip index was set for its best weekly performance since early-January on optimism about a recovery in the UK economy. The index edged down 0.1%, with shares of the tobacco firm slipping 1.7% to the bottom of index after J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "overweight".
However, the losses were limited by a rise in consumer discretionary stocks, with Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion adding 1.2% after Berenberg raised its price target on the stock. For the week so far, the index is up nearly 3%, its biggest since the week ended Jan. 8.
The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index edged 0.1% higher, scaling a record high and on track for a third straight weekly gain. Among stocks, global recruitment firm PageGroup jumped 8.2% after it reported higher first-quarter gross profit, helped by improvements in hiring in its EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Pacific Command says missile launches show North Korea threat to neighbours
Rugby-New Zealand 'really confident' of Pacific teams in Super Rugby by 2022
Rocket debris lights up skies over the Pacific Northwest
Anirudh Yogi manifests a thriving online business demeanor
Sun Nuclear Expands with New Facility in the Netherlands to Support Rapid Growth Throughout the EMEA Region