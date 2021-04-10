One dead, 2 injured in UP road accident

A 25-year-old man was killed and two others were injured on Friday in a road accident on the Yamuna expressway, police said.

“The deceased has been identified as Kapil, a resident of Surir village,” a police official said.

Police said the accident took place when the car driver lost control of the vehicle.

The injured have been rushed to hospital.

The car was going towards Agra from Surir village at the time of the incident, police added.

PTI CORR SRY

