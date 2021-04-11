Italy releases impounded migrant ship for routine upkeep
The Alan Kurdi rescue ship operated by a German nongovernmental organisation has been released by an administrative court in Italy to return to Spain for routine maintenance and inspection, the group, Sea-Eye, said in statement Sunday.PTI | Milan | Updated: 11-04-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 23:29 IST
The Alan Kurdi rescue ship operated by a German nongovernmental organisation has been released by an administrative court in Italy to return to Spain for routine maintenance and inspection, the group, Sea-Eye, said in statement Sunday. The ship was impounded in the Sardinian port of Olbia in October, around two weeks after its arrival with more than 125 people rescued at sea. A court date is set for November to clarify the legality of the detention. In the meantime, an administrative court ruled Friday that Sea-Eye would suffer financial damage if it wasn't able to carry out the routine upkeep.
The Alan Kurdi is preparing to transfer to Spain, the group said.
Sea-Eye maintains that the ship's detention was politically motivated, and said its lawyers have submitted documentation showing that the Alan Kurdi met safety standards.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Got some much-needed rest: Olympic-bound boxer Ashish on way back after COVID recovery in Spain
Soccer-Germany's Kimmich says calls to boycott Qatar World Cup are '10 years too late'
German minister sees holidays possible from end of June
Merkel presses German states to get tough with COVID curbs
Soccer-Spain scrape win over Georgia with late Olmo strike