Left Menu

Dr Reddy's working on stability data on 2 to 8 C temp range for Sputnik V vaccine

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-04-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 16:41 IST
Dr Reddy's working on stability data on 2 to 8 C temp range for Sputnik V vaccine

Hyderabad, Apr 14 (PTI): Dr Reddy's Laboratories is in the process of generating additional stability data for Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, which has a storage condition of -18C, on 2 to 8 C, a senior official of the drug maker said on Wednesday.

Deepak Sapra, Dr Reddys Chief Executive Officer, API and Services said in a press conference that the vaccine will be imported in a frozen condition from Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) with which it has an agreement to distribute 125 million human doses ( 250 million vials) in India, maintaining -18 to -22.

The doses will be kept outside for 15-20 minutes before being administered to the people.

''In addition to the product which is at -18C, today we are in the process of generating additional stability data on the 2 to 8C temperature range.

This data will be available in a few months, after which we will make the necessary amendment request to the regulator and request for the storage condition to be modified to 2 to 8C,'' Sapra told reporters.

He said necessary cold storage infrastructure is in place to distributeSputnik V vaccine in India, which will be available during the current quarter.

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Tuesday said it has received approval from Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik in the country.

The company has received the permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to import the Sputnik vaccine into India for restricted use in emergency situations as per the provisions of the New Drug and Clinical Trials rules, 2019 under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, Dr Reddys had said in a regulatory filing.

In September 2020, Dr. Reddys and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of the Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the rights for distribution of the first 100 million doses in India.

Later it was enhanced to 125 million.

Sapre further said the quantity can be further enhanced with mutual agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France, Britain and Germany: concerned by Iran's moves to enrich uranium

The United Kingdom, France, and Germany - the E3 group of European powers - expressed concern on Wednesday over Irans latest moves to enrich uranium up to 60 purity. The governments of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom the E3 note wit...

Goldman Sachs profit jumps on record global dealmaking

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a massive jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as Wall Streets biggest investment bank capitalized on record levels of global dealmaking activity. It also benefited from a favorable comparison to a yea...

SpiceJet, GoAir decide not to carry Vivo's shipments after Hong Kong fire incident

SpiceJet and GoAir have decided not to carry any shipments of Vivo after a consignment of Chinese companys smartphones caught fire at the Hong Kong airports tarmac on Sunday.Moreover, Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil A...

Russia jails former official for state treason

A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced a former state official to 12.5 years in prison after finding him guilty of state treason. Alexander Vorobyov, a former assistant to the presidential envoy to the Urals Federal District, was arrested i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021