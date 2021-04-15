Left Menu

Confident of MSMEs' abilities; will battle second COVID wave with great resilience: Gadkari

New Delhi, Apr 15 PTI India tackled the first wave of the pandemic with great resilience and came out with strong growth projections, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, exuding confidence that the MSME sector will battle the second wave with same conviction and lead India to a growth trajectory.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:53 IST
Confident of MSMEs' abilities; will battle second COVID wave with great resilience: Gadkari

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) India tackled the first wave of the pandemic with great resilience and came out with strong growth projections, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, exuding confidence that the MSME sector will battle the second wave with same conviction and lead India to a growth trajectory. Gadkari further said with the global supply chain undergoing significant restructuring, and countries looking to diversify their supply out of China, India's MSMEs have a great opportunity of being integrated in the global supply chain. ''As a country, we battled the first wave of COVID-19 with great resilience and came out with strong growth projections. ''And I'm confident in the ability of the industry and MSME sector to battle the ongoing wave with similar conviction and lead India to a positive growth trajectory,'' he said. Gadkari, who holds MSME portfolio along with road, transport and highways, was virtually addressing an event organised by Amazon India. He also pointed out that the adoption of technology coupled with right input and maintaining quality will define the long-term success of this sector. ''MSMEs are the growth engine of Indian economy...COVID-19 posed some very serious challenges to our MSME sector but I am proud to say that our MSMEs were able to adopt to changing circumstances and eventually help India get back to a growth trajectory,'' he said. The Union minister noted that with time it has become increasingly clear that technology will be a very critical factor in defining success and competitiveness of Indian MSMEs both domestically as well as globally in coming days. ''We need to ensure that digital transformation of India's MSME sector takes place that enables them to capitalise on India's current opportunity,'' Gadkari said, adding that in parallel there is also a need to focus on their capacity building. Noting that e-commerce has enabled small and marginal sellers expand their outreach not only nationally but also globally, he said,''digitising millions of MSMEs should be the top priority.'' The Union minister pointed out that the government changed the definition of MSMEs in a way that would give a huge boost to the industry. According to Gadkari, the MSME sector created more than 11 crore jobs , contributing to one-third of the country's GDP and around half of its exports.PTI BKS ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez officially end their engagement

American singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez and New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez have now officially confirmed their split, weeks after attempting to work through past issues. According to People magazine, on Thursday morning...

Billie Jean King Cup: Ankita Raina to play first game against Jelena Ostapenko

The draw for the playoffs tie between India and Latvia of the Billie Jean King BJK Cup took place at the National Tennis Centre Lielupe, Jurmala, Latvia on Thursday. As per the draw, on Day 1, it will be the 2017 French Open Champion and cu...

Ayodhya administration may ban religious gathering in temple town: DM

The authorities here are bracing themselves for the arrival of a large number of seers on Ram Navami after participating in the Haridwar Kumbh, and an official said a ban on religious gatherings cannot be ruled out to prevent a Covid-19 spi...

E-commerce pioneer Wenzel launches global instant retail venture: Jokr

German entrepreneur Ralf Wenzel, formerly of Delivery Hero and Softbank , launched on Thursday a global instant retail platform, entering a field that is attracting huge investment and experiencing explosive growth. The startup, called Jokr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021