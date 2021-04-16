Left Menu

China's economic growth surged to 18.3 per cent as activity revived

Manufacturing, auto sales and other consumer activity have revived to above pre-pandemic levels since the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the coronavirus last March and allowed factories and stores to reopen.The economy delivered a stable performance with a consolidated foundation and good momentum of growth, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a report.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 16-04-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 08:20 IST
China's economic growth surged to 18.3 per cent as activity revived

China's economic growth surged to 18.3 per cent over a year ago in the first quarter of 2021 after factory and consumer activity returned largely to normal following the coronavirus pandemic. The figures reported Friday were magnified by comparison with early 2020, when the world's second-largest economy fell into its deepest contraction in decades. The government noted growth in activity compared with the final quarter of 2020, when a recovery already had begun, was a more modest 0.6 per cent. Manufacturing, auto sales and other consumer activity have revived to above pre-pandemic levels since the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the coronavirus last March and allowed factories and stores to reopen.

The economy “delivered a stable performance with a consolidated foundation and good momentum of growth,” the National Bureau of Statistics said in a report. The outsize jump in the headline number was in line with expectations by forecasters due to the low basis for comparison in early 2020.

Some warn that despite China's impressive recent performance, a recovery still is uncertain because global demand is weak as some governments reimpose anti-disease curbs that disrupt business and trade. The economy shrank by 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of last year as the ruling Communist Party took the then-unprecedented step of closing most factories, shops and offices to fight the outbreak that started in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019. It was China's worst performance since at least the mid-1960s.

Growth recovered to 6.5 per cent over a year earlier in the final quarter following the economy's relatively early reopening while the United States, Europe and Japan struggled with renewed disease outbreaks. China eked out full-year growth of 2.3 per cent, becoming the only major economy to expand in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics must be 'reconsidered' due to Japan's failure to contain pandemic - report

Japans inability to contain the COVID-19 pandemic means that plans to hold the Olympics in Tokyo should be reconsidered, health experts wrote in a commentary.The 2020 Games, already delayed by one year, are due to begin in fewer than 100 da...

Australia finds Google misled customers over data collection - regulator

Australias federal court found Alphabet Incs Google misled consumers about personal location data collected through Android mobile devices, the countrys competition regulator said on Friday.The tech giant has been embroiled in legal action ...

WRAPUP 1-China's Q1 GDP grows at record pace as recovery speeds up

Chinas economic recovery quickened sharply in the first quarter from a coronavirus-induced slump earlier last year, propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad and continued government support for smaller firms.Gross domestic product GD...

S.Korean consortium to produce 100 mln doses a month of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

South Koreas Huons Global Co Ltd said on Friday it will lead a consortium to produce 100 million doses of Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine per month as Moscow ramps up production for supplies abroad.The announcement comes after South Kore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021