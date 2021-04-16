Indian vaccine maker Serum Institute appeals to Biden to lift embargo on raw material exports

Indian vaccine maker Serum Institute appeals to Biden to lift embargo on raw material exportsReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:31 IST
The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, on Friday urged U.S. President Joe Biden to lift an embargo on U.S. exports of raw materials that are hurting its production of COVID-19 shots.
"Respected @POTUS, if we are to truly unite in beating this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the U.S., I humbly request you to lift the embargo of raw material exports out of the U.S. so that vaccine production can ramp up," SII Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet.
SII is making the AstraZeneca shot for the world and will soon start producing the Novavax vaccine.
