Mindtree clocks net profit of Rs 317 crore in Q4

L&T-owned digital transformation company Mindtree reported profit after tax of Rs 317 crore in the quarter ended March from Rs 283 crore in the same period of last year.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:13 IST
The company operates in 24 countries across the world. Image Credit: ANI

L&T-owned digital transformation company Mindtree reported profit after tax of Rs 317 crore in the quarter ended March from Rs 283 crore in the same period of last year. The revenue grew to Rs 2,109 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 2,050 crore in Q4 FY20.

The bounce in numbers was backed by growth across verticals and robust margin expansion with a strong order book. "Our journey of profitable growth and seamless delivery during the pandemic year has been made possible by the resilience of Mindtree Minds, the commitment of our leadership team, and above all, the continued support of our clients," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

"As we enter FY22, we are confident that continued client demand for our transformative services, a strong order book, and our strategic investments positions us well to deliver double-digit growth and sustain EBITDA above 20 per cent," he added. The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 175 per cent (Rs 17.5 per equity share of par value Rs 10 each) for the financial year ended March 31.

Mindtree has 270 active clients. With 23,814 employees, it had trailing 12 months attrition at 12.1 per cent. (ANI)

