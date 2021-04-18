Left Menu

Tata Steel, SAIL, AMNS India supplying oxygen for treatment of COVID-19 patients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 18:44 IST
Tata Steel on Sunday announced it is supplying up to 300 tonnes of medical oxygen on a daily basis to various state governments and hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Liquid medical oxygen or LMO is a crucial medical requirement for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

''Responding to the national urgency, we are supplying 200-300 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen daily to various state governments and hospitals. We are in this fight together and will surely win it! @PMOIndia @TataCompanies,'' Tata Steel said in a tweet.

In a tweet on Saturday, the country's largest steel-making company SAIL said it has also supplied over 33,300 tonne of LMO for the treatment of coronavirus-affected patients.

''@SAILsteel supplied more than 33,300 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (#LMO) of 99.7 per cent purity of #Oxygen for #COVIDRelief from its intergrated steel plants #Bokaro (#Jharkhand), #Bhilai (#Chhattisgarh), #Rourkela (#Odisha), #Durgapur and #Burnpur (#WestBengal),'' SAIL said in a tweet.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) said it is supplying 200 tonnes of medical oxygen per day to health facilities in Gujarat.

''Supply of this crucial medical requirement from our oxygen plant in Hazira...is in line with our social commitment to stand with our authorities and safeguard communities during these trying times,'' AMNS India CEO Dilip Oommen was quoted as saying by the company in a tweet on Saturday.

On Friday, Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday held a meeting with senior officials of the ministry to augment availability of medical oxygen in the country.

According to the steel ministry, 28 oxygen plants located in the steel facility of both public and private sectors are supplying about 1,500 tonne of medical oxygen every day.

Also, an additional stock of 30,000 MT, including the safety stock, is being made available for medical use.

Pradhan in September 2020 had directed steel plants to start supplying oxygen.

