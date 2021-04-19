Left Menu

Jayant Swamy's 'Family Secrets' Packs intrigue, thrill, suspense, and love, all in one exciting novel

Jayant Swamy's second novel 'Family Secrets' is an intelligently crafted piece of work. It weaves an intriguing yarn and keeps its readers hooked till the very end.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:42 IST
Jayant Swamy. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jayant Swamy's second novel 'Family Secrets' is an intelligently crafted piece of work. It weaves an intriguing yarn and keeps its readers hooked till the very end. Written in the same style as Jeffrey Archer's Kane and Abel and Sidney Sheldon's 'If Tomorrow Comes' it possesses the power to instantly draw its reader into its gripping narrative of action and passion.

It was released worldwide on Vijaya Dashmi day in 2020. Family Secrets has been published by Vishwakarma Publishers, Pune and has been represented by one of India's biggest literary agencies, The Book Bakers. The book has received more than 200 rave reviews and critics are especially liking it for its unputdownable quality.In this book Jayant traces the genesis to a family trip that happened soon after his debut novel Colours in the Spectrum was published in 2013, when he was made privy to family folklore relating to an extra-marital alliance. He decided to write Family Secrets - a fictional drama of two half-brothers who face-off under different circumstances. Because of its increasing popularity across the world, story agents and producers are evincing interest to turn the book into web series.

Jayant is also the author of two non-fiction publications - anthology series about a gifted humanitarian. He has written the script for full feature tentatively titled Apne Sapney and is working with a top talent agency to get it made into a film. Born and bred in idyllic Bangalore, Jayant lives in scenic Seattle. IIM Bangalore-educated, he wears several professional hats - Management Consultant, Corporate Trainer, Financial Planner, B-School Faculty. Jayant dabbles in IMPROV and moderates for local film festivals and non-PR.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

