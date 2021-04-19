Left Menu

JNU shuts its central library during lockdown in Delhi, imposes restrictions on campus

Whereas, all other shops, dhabas and canteens shall be closed during the curfew timings, the JNU administration said.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a six-day lockdown in the national capital from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 and said it was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the citys health system was stretched to its limit.In the last few days, the daily cases of COVID-19 have been around 25,500 and the health system in Delhi is under tremendous pressure, he said while addressing an online press conference.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Monday announced shutting its central library and imposed several restrictions on the campus during the week-long lockdown in Delhi to arrest a surge in COVID-19 cases. ''Due to the curfew announced by the Delhi government, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Central Library will remain closed strictly from 08.00 P.M. on 19.04.2021 (Monday) to 09.00 A.M. on 26.04.2021 (Monday), till further orders,'' the university said in an order.

It also instructed the campus residents to ''not move within the campus during the curfew timings''.

The campus gates will also remain closed except for emergency movement.

''However, there shall be no restrictions on movements of persons who are engaged in emergency services, medical emergency and supply of goods during the curfew period on production of valid I-card,'' it said.

People who are coming from or going to airport, railway station, inter-state bus terminals are allowed to travel on production of valid ticket. ''Shops dealing with essential foods, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy, pharmaceuticals and ATM are allowed to function. Whereas, all other shops, dhabas and canteens shall be closed during the curfew timings,'' the JNU administration said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a six-day lockdown in the national capital from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 and said it was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city's health system was stretched to its limit.

In the last few days, the daily cases of COVID-19 have been around 25,500 and the health system in Delhi is under tremendous pressure, he said while addressing an online press conference.

