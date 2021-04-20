Russia to announce resumption of charter flights to Egypt -Ifax cites ministry

Russia to announce resumption of charter flights to Egypt -Ifax cites ministryReuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:27 IST
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it would soon announce the resumption of charter flights to Egypt, the Interfax news agency reported.
The head of Egypt's civil aviation authority told Reuters in February that direct flights from Russia to the Egyptian Red Sea resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada would resume in March after being suspended for more than five years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia extends punitive Twitter slowdown until mid-May
Russia reports 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, 343 deaths
Egyptian President el-Sissi issues stern warning over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Russia extends moves to slow down Twitter's traffic until May 15 - watchdog
Kremlin says Russian military movements near Ukraine pose no threat