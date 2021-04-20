Russia to announce resumption of charter flights to Egypt -Ifax cites ministry

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it would soon announce the resumption of charter flights to Egypt, the Interfax news agency reported.

The head of Egypt's civil aviation authority told Reuters in February that direct flights from Russia to the Egyptian Red Sea resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada would resume in March after being suspended for more than five years.

