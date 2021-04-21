PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

TikTok sued on behalf of millions of European children over data concerns https://on.ft.com/3ec15AM Super League crumbles as all 6 English clubs pull out https://on.ft.com/3emEqBQ

UK court clears William Hill's 2.9bn pound takeover by Caesars https://on.ft.com/2RT39X5 Overview

TikTok, the wildly popular Chinese video app, is being sued for several billion pounds and accused of illegally collecting the personal information of millions of children in the UK and Europe. Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur announced that they would withdraw from the European Super League.

Bookmaker William Hill has been given the go-ahead for its 2.9 billion pounds ($4.04 billion) takeover by US casino operator Caesars Entertainment in a UK court despite protests from investors. ($1 = 0.7176 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

