COVID: France should lift domestic travel restrictions on May 3 - Attal

COVID: France should lift domestic travel restrictions on May 3 - AttalReuters | Paris | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:18 IST
Domestic travel restrictions imposed to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 virus are expected to be lifted on May 3, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal.
Attal added that President Emmanuel Macron's administration was sticking to a base case scenario of bars and restaurants to re-open outdoor seatings by mid-May.
